Phillips 66, Conoco, 76 Enhance Mobile Payment Capabilities

The DriverDash app from WEX has been introduced to more than 5,500 locations nationwide.

C-store retail brands Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 have enhanced their partnership with global commerce platform WEX to expand its DriverDash mobile payment app to include more than 5,500 brand locations across the U.S.

DriverDash provides seamless and secure transactions from a mobile device, allowing commercial fleet drivers to authorize transactions directly from their vehicles. Leveraging WEX’s proprietary closed-loop payments network, DriverDash enhances security, simplifies transactions and reduces the reliance on physical cards. By transmitting fueling data, driver identification, vehicle mileage and other telematics data, DriverDash provides fleet managers with a higher level of control through a mobile payment experience.

With the addition of Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 brand locations, DriverDash is now accepted at more than 30,000 gas stations across the country.

“We are beyond excited to add the Phillips 66 family of retail fuel sites to our network of DriverDash accepting merchants,” said Arpit Gupta, Head of Product, Global Fleet & Mobility at WEX. “Drivers now have access to a wider range of locations, and they can link their KickBack points card directly in the DriverDash app to earn points with every fuel purchase made with DriverDash at participating locations.”

“Phillips 66 remains dedicated to expanding our payment offerings for all drivers across our network of Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded stations,” said Scott Leonard, director of card operations. “We understand the value of convenience and speed that the DriverDash app helps provide for WEX fleet merchants. The expansion of the WEX DriverDash mobile payment app at our stations represents yet another strategic step in our journey to provide a seamless consumer experience.”