Maverik, Kum & Go Announce New Coffee Deals

The promotion is available for rewards members across the retailer's 20-state footprint.

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G) have introduced brand new, exclusive deals for their rewards members in honor of International Coffee Day, which takes place on Oct. 1.

Known for their impressive beverage selections and bean-to-cup coffee offerings, the two leading c-store brands invite coffee lovers to fuel up for their International Coffee Day adventures. Deals will be offered across their combined footprint of more than 840 Maverik and K&G locations in 20 states from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Adventure Club and &Rewards members will enjoy 50% off one cup of bean-to-cup roasts. Upgraded Maverik Nitro cardholders will be treated to one free cup at Maverik locations. Both offers are good for one hot beverage, up to size large.

Maverik’s bean-to-cup coffee program has long been a customer favorite, offering freshly brewed and specialty coffee options. The coffee machines always deliver freshly ground coffee on demand, featuring premium roasts and coffee blends from around the world, including Colombian, Dark Brazilian, Breakfast Blend, House Blend and High Caffeine.

In addition to International Coffee Day, members can redeem deals daily on drinks, food, fuel and more.

Maverik has 500 locations in 13 western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Additionally, K&G serves customers in nearly 400 locations across 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.