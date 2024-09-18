Weigel’s Opens 80th Location

Tennessee-based Weigel’s recently announced a significant milestone in its history — last week, the company unveiled its 80th location to the public in Jefferson City, Tenn. The grand opening ceremony brought in record-breaking sales both at the pump and inside the store, as the community turned out in full force to welcome the new Weigel’s.

The grand opening event featured the inaugural performance by Kaleb Mullins and the Witness, a band newly signed to perform at all future Weigel’s grand openings. The crowd was energized by the live music, while families enjoyed a fun-filled day with appearances by Weigel’s beloved mascots, Ellie the Cow and Dippy the Chicken. Attendees also captured memories in an interactive photo booth, adding to the excitement.

One of the highlights of the day was the Weigel’s impressive event tent, which created a vibrant centerpiece for the celebration. The team handed out product samples, including fan favorites like Dippin’ Chicken and Weigel’s ring donuts, and engaged with the community through giveaways.

Weigel’s owner, Bill Weigel, expressed his excitement about the new store and the success of the event, saying, “We are absolutely delighted with the turnout and support we’ve received from the Jefferson City community. It’s incredible to see how much everyone enjoyed the event, and we couldn’t be more excited to have this new location here. We look forward to continuing to serve this wonderful community.”

The new store opening comes off the heels of the announcement that Weigel’s had been honored in this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest growing brands in U.S. As the company continues to grow, it is also developing and adding to its existing operations.

Over the past year, the retailer has introduced a variety of new menu times, launched a unique and innovative employee rewards program and debuted numerous limited time offers (LTOs) in-stores. The company also opened its largest location to date in Piney Flats, Tenn.