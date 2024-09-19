bp’s Archaea Energy and GFL Environmental Partner to Open Renewable Gas Plant

The Wisconsin plant can process up to 4,800 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute.

bp-owned Archaea Energy recently announced a joint venture with GFL Environmental to open a renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Wisconsin. The plant officially came online in August.

The plant, which is owned by the joint venture of the two companies, known as Saturn Renewables, is operated by Archaea and is adjacent to the Hickory Meadows landfill, owned and operated by a subsidiary of GFL.

“This plant highlights our commitment to investing in communities, decreasing emissions and bringing lower-carbon energy to our customers,” said Starlee Sykes, CEO of Archaea Energy.

Patrick Dovigi, CEO of GFL Environmental, said: “GFL is excited to see our second RNG facility come online as part of our investment in growth opportunities that support our sustainability commitments.”

Using the proprietary Archaea Modular Design (AMD), the Green Meadows plant captures biogas produced from the decomposition of organic waste in the landfill and converts it to renewable natural gas. This plant can process up to 4,800 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (scfm) into RNG, which can be used as a substitute for diesel fuel in vehicles, for power generation, as a heating source and in many industrial applications.

Archaea Energy, a bp-owned company, is the largest RNG producer in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 20,000 employees.