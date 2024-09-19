CStore Momentum Kicks Off

Attendees at CStore Momentum volunteered at the Tarrant Area Food Bank to start the event, and they enjoyed receptions, burning issue sessions and exchanges, and store tours throughout its entirety.

The Young Executive Organization’s (YEO’s) CStore Momentum kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Fort Worth, Texas. The day began with a volunteer opportunity at the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB), where attendees, along with another local group, managed to re-pack 14,001 pounds of donated food, which will provide 11,667 meals to the families served by the TAFB across 13 counties surrounding Fort Worth.

This was followed by a welcome reception at Jackdaw Restaurant at Marriott Hotel & Golf Club.

Thursday morning brought attendees to the Texas Motor Speedway, where Allison Dean, VP of association & community engagement, and Erin Del Conte, editor-in-chief of CStore Decisions, welcomed guests.

“We rebranded to CStore Momentum, and it embodies everything this event is meant for,” said Dean, which is to push everyone here to be better for themselves, their company and the industry.

Yesway Chief Marketing Officer Derek Gaskins then provided an overview of Yesway, outlining its history, which includes the acquisition of Allsup’s, and overall goals.

“We wanted to be caretakers; we wanted to be stewards of the brand,” he said on making the decision to keep the Allsup’s name.

Beyond Allsup’s, Yesway concentrates on having a growth mindset, embracing technology such as automation and artificial intelligence, innovating with winning partnerships, promoting a culture of hospitality, focusing on aspects that set the chain apart, and reinvesting in its stores.

The chain’s ideas for advancement are bringing in new customers and positioning it for success.

Attendees then departed to tour Allsup’s stores in the area, ending back at the Texas Motor Speedway to visit the Allsup’s concession location, where they were provided lunch.

Burning Issues

Following lunch, Darrin Samaha, VP of marketing, Yesway, and Alan Adato, senior merchandising and procurement manager, Yesway, took the stage for the burning issues session: Yesway Private Label Deep Dive.

When Yesway introduced private-label products, of which it now has 173, the goal was to earn loyalty and provide value to customers.

“There is both an art and a science to what we do,” Samaha said. Private label must deliver profit growth for retailers, and therefore, it must also resonate with customers.

Important aspects to consider, Samaha noted, include looking outside the category for inspiration and being authentic.

Adato highlighted the categories in which Yesway has private-label items as well as the areas in which the chain is considering breaking into for private label.

“The way I envision our private-label program … is our primary focus (being on) those core items (such as water) … items that every c-store should have in their private-label portfolio,” said Adato. Yesway’s secondary focus is on extension and refinement, such as the Allsup’s brownie made with Twix.

Adato also dialed in on merchandising strategies and the steps to implementing private label.

Attendees then transitioned to CStore Momentum’s Burning Issue Exchanges, where they could choose between Managing Up and Generation Next for round one and Fail Forward and Workplace Evolution for round two.

A networking reception at the Texas Motor Speedway concluded the day. CStore Momentum will continue through Friday, Sept. 20.