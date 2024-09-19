Maverik Adds Fifth California Location

The opening will be met with exclusive deals and a rope cutting ceremony.

Maverik has announced its latest move in its California expansion — on Sept. 20, the company will open its fifth location in the state, located in Rocklin.

During the fun and engaging event, attendees will enjoy adventure-themed festivities, interactive activities, live entertainment, food sampling, product promotions and an official rope cutting to commemorate the grand opening.

Taking place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature adventure-themed indoor and outdoor decor, community activities, product sampling and promotions, including free Bonfire Burritos, fountain drink refills, cookies and more. The commemorative grand opening rope cutting will occur at 10:30 a.m.

“Celebrating 96 years in business, Maverik is pleased to serve even more California residents and travelers alike with a unique shopping experience to the area,” the company noted in a statement. “The Rocklin store serves as the fifth store in California, marking a significant milestone in Maverik’s expansion throughout the state.”

Maverik fuels adventures in over 500 locations and growing across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and great values on fuel, drinks and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies and coffee blends from around the world.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.