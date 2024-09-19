Vision Group, Conexxus Launch Think-Tank Forum

Vision Group Network (VGN) and Conexxus have launched Conexxus Vision Group (CxVG) — a forum which has been created to expand Conexxus’ retailer and supplier engagement and amplify its goals and achievements. It will also help to identify strategic technology innovations regarding convenience and mobility industry issues, technology and best practices.

Beginning in November, CxVG will meet quarterly — three times per year in a virtual meeting and one in-person meeting in conjunction with the Conexxus Annual Meeting. CxVG meetings will be facilitated by James Maxey, a recognized convenience industry technology leader. VGN will share the contents of each CxVG meeting through VGN’s free acclaimed online Vision Reports.

“Conexxus is very excited to be working with the Vision Group Network on this new initiative. Our goal is to maximize interaction between CxVG’s highly engaged members, which may lead to innovations and standards creation, or similar activities within the purview of the Conexxus mandate”, says Conexxus Executive Director Gray Taylor. “In addition, the unique nature of each quarterly CxVG meeting and Vision Report will broaden Conexxus’ reach and mission to provide a collegial and collaborative forum where all industry stakeholders work together.”

CxVG will be composed of retail members, Ally Supporter members and Conexxus and VGN representatives. Following each meeting, VGN will produce a CxVG Vision Report, as it does with its other virtual forums, which will include a “Views” overview of the discussion, as well as an “In the Room” transcript of the entire meeting including any presentation made by a subject matter expert.

“With this unique combination of insights”, said VGN Co-founder Myra Kressner, “CxVG Vision Reports capture all of the meeting ideas that are shared and, most importantly, provides authentic context and transparency.”

VGN, a trailblazer in virtual forums, created the original forum, The Vision Group (TVG), in 2020, which was followed by Convenience Leaders Vision Group (CLVG) and Convenience Technology Vision Group (CTVG). Electric Vehicles Vision Group (evVG) is launching in Q4 2024, with Convenience Foodservice Vision Group (CFVG) and Global Convenience Vision Group (GCVG) coming Q1 2025.

VGN’s mission of sharing today to shape tomorrow is accomplished with free online Vision Reports as well as attending and presenting at global in-person events and coverage by international media and trade associations.

Conexxus is a dynamic non-profit that is helping to shape the future of retail technology. The company is dedicated to connecting retailers and suppliers to drive innovation and operational excellence.

VGN has garnered attention for its transparent and unbiased approach to sharing strategic information amongst retailers, suppliers and affiliated organizations.

“VGN operates on the principle that ‘a rising tide lifts all boats,’ said co-founder Eva Strasburger, “The goal of our sharing today to shape tomorrow mission is to disseminate knowledge and innovation throughout the industry. With its global audience, VGN is reshaping how large and small businesses share and gain access to insights within the retailing and energy markets.”

“Free access to information — new ideas, strategies, what works and what doesn’t — and the personal experiences of our members helps all retailers and suppliers to better understand today’s challenges and opportunities,” said Roy Strasburger, co-founder of VGN. “Our plan is to cross-pollinate ideas not only within a specific retail channel but across all retail formats.”

The Vision Group Network (VGN) creates virtual forums, bringing together industry leaders to create a knowledge base of experience and innovative ideas which are published in their free online Vision Reports. The mixture of perspectives and collaboration during VGN’s meetings provide valuable insights and actionable programs that allow its members to maximize their business opportunities.