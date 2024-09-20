CStore Momentum Wraps Up in Texas

Another successful CStore Momentum, formerly knowns as the Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference, has come and gone in Fort Worth, Texas.

Over the course of the three days, attendees heard from a number of industry professionals, participated in interactive information sessions and networked with retailer and supplier peers from across the c-store space.

On the second day of the conference, retailer host Yesway provided guests with a look inside four of their stores in a hands-on tour. The locations were each selected to showcase different operational aspects, including a legacy store and a unique site inside the Texas Motor Speedway.

Attendees also heard from Yesway Chief Marketing Officer Derek Gaskins; Vice President of Marketing Darrin Samaha; and Senior Merchandising and Procurement Manager Alan Adato.

Guests then were able to gather at the Texas Motor Speedway for a networking reception.

On the third day, industry veteran John Matthews spoke to the crowd about leadership in a Burning Issues Workshop. Matthews went through his storied career, during which he held executive positions at leading foodservice brands like Jimmy Johns and Little Caesar’s.

Matthews explained his management style, lessons he has learned and advice for the crowd of emerging and existing leaders. According to Matthews, what leadership essentially boils down to is “making everyone better the next day, and the next day, and the next day.”

To do this, leaders need to trust their employees — micromanagement does not help anybody.

“Leadership isn’t about doing everyone else’s job, but rather enabling the team to do their job better,” he remarked.

After Matthews, a panel of three took the stage to discuss quick-service restaurant (QSR) competition specifically in the Texas market. Moderated by CStore Decisions Senior Editor Emmy Boes, the panel included Neely Moreman, merchandise coordinator of food service for Yesway and Becka Friessen, who manages human resources at Corner Store.

The session dove into the operations at the two companies, specifically what they are doing with the foodservice category.

At Yesway, Moreman noted that their foodservice program is essential for daily operations. The chain offers their full menu 24/7, which includes mainly Hispanic flair, burritos, chimichangas and much more. Moreman said that oftentimes Yesway or Allsup’s stores can be the only QSR option in town, which places them at an extremely advantageous position.

For Corner Store, Friessen noted that the chain focuses on simplicity. Touting the mantra “where local matters,” Corner Store purchases all produce locally, in addition to kitchen supplies, merchandise and much more. Customers are looking for the homely, hospitality of west Texas. To achieve this, Corner Store focuses on perfecting what they do and fine-tuning the offerings customers have come to expect.

Both chains are making incredible strides in the Texas foodservice scene.

For the final talk of the event, Mike Templeton, vice president of digital strategy for NexChapter, moderated a session which included Colin Dornish, manager member, CSD Solutions; Tiffany Sims, communications manager, Pak-a-Sak; and Darrin Samaha, vice president of marketing, Yesway.

The panelists took a deep dive into their loyalty programs, sharing advice all the way from starting your own loyalty program to advancing marketing techniques and gamification.

“You have to look at (loyalty) as an enabler for your business,” said Templeton. All panelists agreed that loyalty can be an incredibly useful tool for driving customer loyalty and boosting in-store sales.

Each retailer offers a unique program, designed specifically for the markets in which they operate. The evolution of their loyalty has come largely from customer feedback and trial and error — customers in each market will have different preferences.

“Feedback is a gift,” said Yesway’s Samaha.

As they continue to build upon their already flourishing rewards program, the retailers remain committed to innovation and flexibility.