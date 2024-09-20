Real Estate Reckonings

In an energized merger and acquisition market, c-store retailers are taking stock of their real estate best practices and must ask themselves what their growth tactics will look like in the years ahead.

With the abundance of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity currently taking place in the c-store industry, operators need to consider their real estate strategy going forward. Large or small, every chain is affected by the M&A shifts in the industry as well as in their market area.

To better understand how c-store retailers should be contemplating their real estate plans and learn a few tips, CStore Decisions caught up with Terry Monroe, president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors.

CStore Decisions (CSD): How has the c-store M&A landscape changed over the past few years?

Terry Monroe (TM): Consolidation and consolidation. The large c-store chains are growing exponentially. Either by building or acquiring other c-stores. The only difference depends on what the business model of the operator is. The trend for consolidation will not slow down because to compete going forward, you either have to be large enough to have scale in your buying power and operational costs or be small, where you can control your operational and labor costs.

CSD: What types of locations are more attractive for investment?

TM: Real estate is always defined by its location depending on the market area of the store. There are A, B and C locations. Everyone strives to get an A location, which would be defined in a city or town located at Main & Main Street. Think of Walgreens or CVS, generally. Or on a busy highway or interstate that is right off the exit with an easy right-hand turn into the store.

Unfortunately, unless you are building in a growing area, most of the A locations are taken with an older store, and you will be required to raze and rebuild a new store to take full advantage of the A location.

CSD: How can c-store operators align their real estate strategies with broader goals?

TM: The most successful c-store operators have a long-term vision, and they plan and invest for the future — not five years, but 40 to 50 years ahead. By investing in the future, they will ensure they get a large enough parcel of ground to accommodate what changes may be coming ahead for their c-store, whether it be a change in what is being sold inside the store or what type of fuels may be needed to accommodate the different types of transportation people will be using in the years to come.

CSD: What risks should c-store operators be aware of, and how can they plan accordingly?

TM: C-store operators should always be on the lookout for competition. Sometimes the competition will come in the form of a dollar store or something of similar competition, which could have been deterred, if the property across the street was not available. Whenever possible, own or control as many of the properties around your store to keep out the competition. Nothing can hurt you more than competition.

CSD: What should c-store owners be prepared to watch for in the future when it comes to real estate planning?

TM: A c-store owner should constantly be checking with the city and community they are operating in to see what the long-range economic plan is for their market area. There may be a new interchange being planned in the next 10 years that would dramatically change the traffic flow for their store. You can’t just go with what you see today and assume this is the way it is going to be forever.