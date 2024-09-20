Weigel’s Ramps Up Marketing Efforts and NIL Athlete Roster

The company has its largest roster of athletes to date, which have proven to be excellent sources of local marketing for the chain.

Weigel’s recently announced its largest roster of NIL athletes to date, welcoming 29 players from universities across Tennessee. Returning athletes Zakai Zeigler, Tess Darby, Karlyn Pickens and Squirrel White are joined by a wave of fresh talent, including the entire Tennessee women’s volleyball team and national champion Hunter Ensley from UT baseball.

Weigel’s has also expanded its reach beyond the University of Tennessee, adding athletes from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) for the first time. Chris Hope (ETSU) and Honor Huff and Caia Elisaldez (UTC) represent Weigel’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves.

Highlighting the roster are Zakai Zeigler, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the heartbeat of the basketball team, and Karlyn Pickens, the SEC Pitcher of the Year. Hunter Ensley, fresh off a national baseball championship, brings his championship experience to the Weigel’s NIL family.

“Our roster is a reflection of the talent and dedication these athletes bring not only to the field or court but also to the communities where our customers live and work,” said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing & merchandising at Weigel’s. “By expanding to athletes across our network, we’re showing that we care about every community where we operate. It’s not just about the big schools — it’s about supporting all local athletes.”

Community-Driven Initiatives and Rewards

Last year, Zakai Zeigler and Tess Darby participated in the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas, where Weigel’s takes 250 less fortunate children Christmas shopping. This event exemplifies the meaningful relationships Weigel’s builds with its athletes and the local community.

The NIL program also continues to drive significant engagement through the MyWeigel’s Rewards platform. One of 2024’s standout campaigns involved Karlyn Pickens and Christian Moore’s stellar performances, which triggered the giveaway of over 94,000 Cokes to loyal customers. This promotion not only rewarded fans but also helped fuel the rewards program’s growth, proving the value of tying athlete performance to customer incentives.

This year, Weigel’s is bringing even more excitement with a fan-favorite offer: if Squirrel White makes a single reception in a game, MyWeigel’s Rewards members receive a free 28-ounce Powerade. If White scores a touchdown, members can save 6 cents per gallon of gas at Weigel’s pumps, giving customers a direct connection between the game and rewards.

Social Media Success

The impact of Weigel’s NIL partnerships on social media has been equally impressive. During Christian Moore’s participation in the national title game last year, Weigel’s saw a 6-million spike in online engagement in just 10 days — more than it had seen in the previous six months combined. With an expanded roster and fresh incentives tied to athlete performance, Weigel’s expects to continue driving engagement and loyalty through its digital platforms.

“Our athletes’ performances have a direct impact on our community, and our social media presence proves that fans are engaged with every milestone,” Triantafellou noted. “We’re using sports, something people are passionate about, to build a stronger relationship with our customers.”

As Weigel’s continues to grow, so does its NIL program. The company remains dedicated to evolving the program and finding new ways to excite fans and reward loyalty. The use of NIL athletes in Weigel’s upcoming commercials is just one way the brand plans to further leverage these partnerships in future marketing campaigns.

“We’re always looking to add to our roster and push the envelope on what’s possible with NIL deals,” said Triantafellou. “Each year, we challenge ourselves to outperform the previous deals, creating more excitement for our customers and athletes alike.”

The long-term strategy for Weigel’s is clear: create strong community bonds while supporting the athletes who matter to local fans.

“We want to go beyond the four walls of our stores in every community we serve,” Triantafellou explained. “Sports are a huge part of many people’s lives, and by supporting local athletes, we’re showing our customers that we care about what they care about. Our partnerships with these athletes help us bridge that gap and show our customers that we’re committed to the things that are important to them.”

Through this expanded roster, the continued evolution of the MyWeigel’s Rewards program and ongoing community involvement, Weigel’s is proving that NIL partnerships are about more than just marketing — they’re about building a lasting connection with the community.