7-Eleven Teams Up with NFL Star Ja’Marr Chase

The retailer and wide receiver launched an exclusive line of 7Collection gear for the second year.

7-Eleven has once again partnered with professional wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to introduce a new line of Always Open x Ja’Marr Chase merch, available on 7Collection.com for a limited time.

Today, Chase is giving fans the first look at the new collection with his one-of-a-kind pre-game outfit, created by Dallas-based designer Hance Taplin. The custom pieces feature details that tell a personal story, like a unique neon-inspired reflective jacket featuring a 7-Eleven receipt neck label with his career statistics and pockets with coordinates representing the 50-yard line of his high school’s football field. He is also sporting bespoke gloves adorned with 2,860 hand-placed Swarovski crystals in 7-Eleven’s signature colors.

While the jacket and gloves were designed exclusively for Chase, fans can get their hands on the rest of the items he is wearing — and more — on the company’s website.

The Always Open collection features streetwear-inspired tees, crewnecks, snapbacks and fitted caps. Plus, the collection features gameday accessories like koozies, stickers and pins.

“Creating this collection with 7-Eleven has been really special because it brings together my passion for both football and fashion. It was awesome to see how quickly the line came together last year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better,” said Ja’Marr Chase. “The collaboration is a natural fit because 7-Eleven promises the same commitment to their customers that I promise my teammates and fans: we’re both always open.”

Additionally, 7-Eleven has released a special edition 7-Select Replenish Orange Mango flavor of the private label sports drink, featuring Chase on the label. The limited-edition drink is now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide.

“Ja’Marr Chase’s work ethic and commitment to staying Always Open perfectly aligns with 7-Eleven’s mission to provide the ultimate convenience for our customers,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. “Together, we’ve created something truly authentic that resonates with both our customers and his fans, and we can’t wait to see all the Always Open merch in the stands this football season.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.