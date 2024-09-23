Buc-ee’s Plans for Third Kentucky Location

The city of Oak Grove will be the recipient of a new Buc-ee's, slated to open in 2025.

Texas-sized Buc-ee’s is continuing to grow its loyal customer base, as the cult-favorite brand recently announced plans to open its third Kentucky store in Oak Grove. The news was revealed at Oak Grove’s city council meeting on Sept. 17, according to WLWT 5.

Buc-ee’s Project Coordinator Angela Janik said in the meeting that company plans to close on the property by the end of September. As of now, Janik said, the company still needs construction plan approvals from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

While the time frame is unclear this far in advance, it is expected that construction will begin in early 2025.

The first Kentucky Buc-ee’s was opened in 2022 in Richmond. Then, this past April, the company opened its second in Smiths Grove, which has a population of about 900. This still remains the smallest city with a Buc-ee’s.

Located between Louisville and Nashville, the site features all the offerings customers have come to know and love, including signature Beaver Nuggets, jerky, smoked meat, Texas barbecue, Buc-ee’s merchandise and much more.

“We are excited to be in western Kentucky along a beautiful stretch of I-65 between Nashville and Louisville,” said Stan Beard at the time, director of real estate. “Smiths Grove will be the smallest town with a Buc-ee’s. It has a big heart just like we do, so we’ll get along just fine.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony featured appearances from a number or local dignitaries, including U.S. Sen. Rand Paul; Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; Smiths Grove Mayor David Stiffey; Smiths Grove city commissioners; Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and former Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, WDRB reported.

Since the company’s multi-state growth plan, announced in 2019, Buc-ee’s has expanded or announced expansion plans for Colorado, Virginia, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Today, Buc-ee’s operates more than 60 travel centers across nine states, with most sites located in Texas.