7-Eleven’s Laredo Taco Co. Announces New Foodservice Deals

The promotion comes in anticipation of National Taco Day and National Quesadilla Day.

Laredo Taco Co., owned by 7-Eleven, has announced the rollout of special offers on fan-favorite Mexican fare in honor of National Quesadilla Day on Sept. 25 and National Taco Day on Oct. 4. Laredo is known for its authentic flour tortillas made fresh every day and its salsa bar featuring a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo.

To celebrate National Quesadilla Day, the chain is offering chicken, beef and cheese quesadillas for just $3. Customers can choose from savory beef, chicken fajita or classic cheese. Always warm and cheesy, Laredo Taco Co. quesadillas make the perfect on-the-go bite.

But the deals don’t stop there — National Taco Day is just a few days later. On Oct. 4, Laredo is serving up:

Carnitas Bravas: The all-new Carnitas Bravas taco brings the heat, featuring crispy, slow-cooked pork carnitas mixed with hand-chopped jalapenos and a spicy Bravas seasoning.

Meal Deal: Make it a meal with two Carnitas tacos or Carnitas Bravas tacos and a Big Gulp drink for one low price.

Chicken Fajita Tacos: Don’t miss the $2 Chicken Fajita tacos, filled with fajita chicken, hand-chopped bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped in a fresh-made tortilla.

“Laredo Taco Co. offers authentic, made-in-store Mexican fare all year round, but we are especially excited to beef up the savings to celebrate two of our favorite holidays,” said William Armstrong, senior vice president of operations, restaurants at 7-Eleven. “Whether you’re in the mood for chicken or beef, spicy or cheesy, our freshly made food is sure to hit the spot.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.