CITGO Donates $1 Million for Coast Protection

CITGO has announced it latest round of grants through the CITGO Caring For Our Coast initiative, which includes $1 million for 17 environmental organizations located around the Gulf Coast region and in Lemont, Ill., where CITGO has operations.

The recipient organizations support a wide range of environmental, conservation and community-based projects and nonprofits and the grants will help sustain long-term environmental stewardship, conservation efforts and ecosystem restoration initiatives.

“Caring for our environment for future generations is everyone’s responsibility, so it’s vitally important to partner with organizations that share similar values and commitment,” said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services. “That’s why we are recognizing and awarding these organizations with additional funding, as they are leading the way in protecting and restoring our delicate coastal environments and inland habitats.”

The Caring For Our Coast Grant recipient organizations include:

Artist Boat – Houston – $80,000

Its Coastal Heritage Preserve project focuses on community-based restoration and conservation, protecting ecosystems and wildlife through habitat restoration and scientific methods.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership – Houston – $50,000

Funds the Waterway Cleanup Program, which engages volunteers in cleanups and uses innovative trash collection methods to protect Buffalo Bayou’s ecosystem.

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana – Lake Charles – $40,000

Supports the Chenier Region Community Convenings project, which prioritizes restoration and protection of Louisiana’s coast through science-based policies, community-based restoration, environmental education and volunteer efforts aimed at addressing coastal land loss and resilience.

Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program – Corpus Christi – $75,000

Funds efforts in its Protecting Shorelines, Removing Marine Debris and Engaging the Public program through volunteer events and habitat restoration to enhance coastal resilience and reduce erosion.

Coastal Bend Bays Foundation – Corpus Christi – $25,000

Supports the Community Conservation & Preservation Program, engaging the local community in environmental education and conservation efforts through events and forums.

Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana – Lake Charles – $80,000

Funds the CCA REEF Louisiana – West Cove Reef program, which constructs artificial reefs to restore marine habitats and enhance local fisheries and water quality.

Friends of Padre, Inc. – Corpus Christi – $15,000

Supports the 30th Annual Billy Sandifer Big Shell Beach Cleanup, organizing a large-scale beach cleanup event to remove debris from Padre Island National Seashore.

Galveston Bay Foundation – Houston – $80,000

Funds Coastal Habitat Restoration and Marine Debris Removal, focusing on habitat restoration, debris removal, and community engagement to improve coastal ecosystems.

Houston Audubon – Houston – $50,000

Supports Building Resilient Communities for Birds and People, restoring bird habitats while providing nature access and education for diverse communities.

Houston Humane Society Wildlife Center – Houston – $25,000

Supports The Silent Coast project, rehabilitating injured wildlife and engaging the community in conservation efforts to protect native species.

Houston Parks Board – Houston – $50,000

Funds the River Drive Native Habitat Creation and Conservation project, restoring native landscapes and wetland habitats to support wildlife and improve water quality.

National Recreation and Park Association – Gulf Coast – $100,000

Supports Implementation and Expansion of Nature-Based Solutions to Build Environmental and Community Resilience, enhancing local parks in Corpus Christi, Texas, Houston, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana through natural improvements and volunteer-driven conservation efforts.

Restore America’s Estuaries – Gulf Coast – $80,000

Funds Engaging Diverse Communities to Restore Coastal Areas Throughout the Gulf of Mexico Region, which has engaged over 23,000 volunteers in community-based restoration and conservation activities.

Tampa Bay Watch – Florida – $50,000

Supports Expanding Access to Marine Science Education, providing underserved students with hands-on marine science education to foster environmental stewardship.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Foundation – Corpus Christi – $50,000

Supports the Sink Your Shucks program, which recycles oyster shells to restore reefs, protect coastlines, and educate the public about coastal conservation.

The Conservation Foundation – Lemont – $50,000

Funds the O’Hara Woods Nature Preserve through invasive species removal and native planting.

The Forge Charitable Adventures, NFP – Lemont – $100,000

Supports the Heritage Quarries Shoreline and Aquatics Restoration project, which restores shoreline habitats to improve biodiversity, community safety, and ecosystem health.