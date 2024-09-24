Loop Neighborhood Market Teams Up with Engage3

Loop Neighborhood Market recently partnered with Engage3 in an effort to enhance the execution of its fuel pricing strategy through Engage3’s cutting-edge Price Image Management data.

Loop Neighborhood Market has been redefining the convenience retail store since its founding in 2013, offering exceptional products, excellent customer service and an inviting shopping experience. With a focus on organic, natural and gluten-free items, the retailer prioritizes supporting healthy lifestyles while providing a welcoming space where customers can relax or work using their high-speed internet.

Through this partnership, Engage3’s industry-leading pricing solutions will give Loop Neighborhood Market unprecedented insight into competitive pricing dynamics. This collaboration will enable the company to optimize its offerings and continue driving customer loyalty across its 50-plus locations throughout California.

“As we continue to innovate and redefine the convenience retail experience, it’s essential that we stay ahead of the curve when it comes to competitive pricing,” said Varish Goyal, CEO of Loop Neighborhood Market. “Our partnership with Engage3 enables us to harness the power of real-time data and advanced price intelligence to better serve our customers. By aligning our pricing strategy with their expectations, we can not only maintain our commitment to offering fresh, high-quality products but also strengthen the trust and loyalty we’ve built over the years. This collaboration is a key step in ensuring that Loop remains a leader in both value and customer experience.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Loop Neighborhood Market,” said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO and Co-Founder. “With our near real-time competitive intelligence feeds, Loop will be able to better understand their competitive landscape and take full control of their pricing strategy. We look forward to supporting them in delivering exceptional value to their customers.”

Loop Neighborhood Market is an all-in-one convenience store with over 50 locations across the Bay Area, Sacramento, and southern California. Loop offers a wide variety of fresh foods, organic and gluten-free products, and daily grocery essentials.