Atlantis Management Group Partners with Lula Commerce

Northeast c-store retailer Atlantis Management Group (AMG) recently announced an expansion of its digital commerce capabilities through an extended partnership with Lula Commerce. Building on the success of an initial pilot program in eight stores, AMG is now rolling out comprehensive digital ordering services across its network of over 95 corporate-operated Atlantis Fresh Market locations.

Founded in 2005 by Jimmy Kochisarli, Tumay Basaranlar and Jose Montero, Atlantis Management Group has rapidly grown its presence across the Northeast. AMG operates retail sites in New York, northeast New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts. This strategic move will offer customers an enhanced digital commerce experience, enabling seamless ordering through popular third-party marketplaces including Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

“Today’s consumers demand a seamless omni-channel experience, and we’re committed to meeting them wherever they are – in-store, curbside or at home,” said Sarosh Afzal, delivery and marketing specialist at Atlantis Management Group. “The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our store operators on Lula’s platform has been a game-changer. We’re excited to extend this operational excellence across our entire network, ensuring a consistent, high-quality commerce experience for every order, at every location.”

Lula Commerce’s managed services enable Atlantis Management Group (AMG) to scale digital operations efficiently, handling key functions like delivery service management and order resolution. The partnership integrates with PDI for accurate pricing across channels and AMG’s direct ordering platform for a unified experience.

This collaboration expands AMG’s digital presence without significant internal resource allocation, positioning it as a digital innovator in convenience retail.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Atlantis as they take this exciting step in digital commerce expansion,” said Adit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Lula Commerce. “Atlantis has consistently set the bar high with their innovative approach to create a seamless, digital ordering journey for their customers.”

The convenience store industry has seen a significant shift towards digital commerce in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating this trend. According to recent industry reports, 56% of consumers consider convenience stores when ordering food for delivery.