DFS Launches New Electric Vehicle Charger

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) recently announced the launch of the Wayne PWR DC fast charger — a new EV charger (EVC) which addressed critical market gaps in reliability and durability.

Designed and manufactured in Austin, Texas, Wayne PWR is National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant and built to the highest standard of quality. The EVC is backed by DFS’s nationwide Wayne approved partner service network, offering remote diagnostics, proactive monitoring and heartbeat checks to ensure maximum uptime and quick maintenance.

“One of the biggest challenges in the EV charging industry is reliability,” said Chad Bass, director of product management for EV charging at DFS. “Unlike competitors who white-label EVCs through partners, we’ve developed and are manufacturing Wayne PWR right here in Austin. This direct control over production ensures that our EVC meets the highest standards of reliability.”

Engineered with the same rigorous standards that have defined DFS’s products for over 130 years, Wayne PWR features superior weather protection, vandal-proofing, UV and scratch resistance and temperature reliability. These features ensure that Wayne PWR remains operational in even the most extreme conditions.

Wayne PWR also offers a comprehensive solution that enhances the consumer experience. Each charger is equipped with an intuitive digital touchscreen that displays power levels, remaining time-to-full-charge, energy consumption and more. They also feature easy and secure payments through the POS-agnostic PAX payment platform, plus integration with the Wayne iX Pay 2 Payment Platform and Plug and Charge coming soon.

“We’re giving businesses access to all the tools they need to enhance operations and consumer satisfaction for EV drivers with Wayne PWR,” said Kendra Keller, vice president and general manager of North America at DFS. “From setting their own pricing to real-time monitoring, they’ll have full control over their charging infrastructure, supported by the expertise, innovation and technology that DFS is known for delivering.”

Beyond the user interface, Wayne PWR’s cloud-based charge station management system allows owners to monitor the status of EVCs in real-time and provide valuable insights into generating new revenue streams and driver behavior.