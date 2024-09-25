Mexican Food Trends Ignite C-Store Offering

Sponsored by Ruiz Foods

Mexican cuisine has always been a favorite in the U.S., but it’s now experiencing a fresh wave of popularity, particularly among younger generations. This renewed interest is fueled by a desire for bold, regional flavors and the unique spices that make Mexican food both exciting and enjoyable. As the Hispanic and Latino population—the largest ethnic minority in the U.S.—continues to influence food trends, Mexican cuisine is evolving from a cultural staple into a highly sought-after choice in both restaurants and convenience stores.

According to proprietary research from Ruiz Foods, Mexican cuisine is now the top desired ethnic food in c-stores, with 50 percent of consumers asking for more variety. “As far as staying on trend, I believe Mexican food will continue to stay on the top of consumers’ minds and will eventually become a staple in American households,” says Ila Ruiz, senior food technologist at Ruiz Foods.

Ruiz Foods offers a wide variety of America’s favorite and best-selling Mexican inspired foods for c-store roller grills and hot cases. Serving convenience and bold flavors is Ruiz’s specialty and what keeps consumers coming back for more.

Stuff’d Nachos

El Monterey® Stuff’d Nachos from Ruiz Foods bring a flavorful twist to a classic favorite by offering a convenient and satisfying option for on-the-go consumers. “El Monterey® Stuff’d Nachos excel with portability and craveability in the crispy carrier with delicious, cheesy goodness,” says Kavitha Harrington, associate director of states for c-store national accounts. “Easy to eat while on the go with little to no mess.”

Each bite is filled with a three-cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, mild jalapeños, tomatoes, and Mexican spices. Made by hand, they are top-scoring with consumers and c-store operators as they have a 4-hour hold time, allowing for long-term freshness.

Perfect for convenience stores and foodservice establishments, Stuff’d Nachos deliver the craveable, hand-held snack that consumers seek, making it an easy choice for those who want delicious, high quality food in a hurry.

Bacon and Cheddar Loaded Potato Skins Tornados

“Ruiz Foods has been selling popular roller grill snacks and providing bold, craveable flavors consumers love for over 20 years,” says Sandie Deas Ray. “The roller grill remains an important part of c-store foodservice programs, and there remains a core consumer group who are roller grill enthusiasts who love a convenient, hot, ready-to-go snack.”

Bacon and Cheddar Loaded Potato Skins Tornados® from Ruiz Foods are roller grill products that continue to keep consumers happy. They combine the irresistible flavors of a classic appetizer with the convenience of a handheld snack. These savory Tornados® are filled with skin-on potatoes, applewood smoked bacon, real cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream, and chives.

Loaded Potato Skins Tornados® offer consumers a hearty, satisfying option that delivers comfort food in a grab-and-go format. Whether as a quick snack or part of a larger meal, these Tornados® provide the bold flavors and convenience that today’s consumers crave.

Ultimate Beef Nachos Tornados®

In addition to the Loaded Potato Skin Tornados®, Ruiz Foods also offers the Ultimate Beef Nacho Tornados® which bring the bold, zest flavors of beef nachos into a convenient and portable snack. “The Ultimate Beef Nacho Tornados® provide an experience of ballpark nachos on the go,” Harrington says. “It captures that cheesy nacho flavor with a hint of jalapeños and seasoned crumbled beef that Tornados® consumers crave.”

The combination of savory and spicy flavors creates a dynamic taste experience that stands out from other c-store snacks. “Ultimate Beef Nacho Tornados® are satisfying and hearty which makes them the perfect product for customers looking for a more substantial snack,” Ruiz says. “At the same time, the novelty of getting a nacho flavor in a different form and still satisfying the comfort food aspect enhances the product’s overall attractiveness.”

Chicken Chile Verde Tornados®

Chicken Chile Verde Tornados® from Ruiz Foods add a flavorful twist to the Tornados® lineup with their bold, tangy blend of tender chicken and zesty green chile sauce. These best sellers are wrapped in a crispy, seasoned shell and filled with savory chicken and tomatillo-cilantro sauce.

“Traditional Chile Verde is such a labor consuming dish made with flavorful peppers and tomatillos. The new Chicken Chile Verde Tornados® bring these complex flavors to a grab-and-go snack,” Harrington says.

El Monterey® Bulk Breakfast Burritos

“Breakfast burritos are easy to prepare and consume on the go, which makes them ideal for customers who need a quick but satisfying morning meal,” says Emam Hassan, food technologist for Ruiz Foods. “There is an increasing demand for high quality and flavorful breakfast items in c-stores, making El Monterey® Bulk Breakfast Burritos the ideal choice for offering both convenience and delicious, premium breakfast choices.”

These easy-prep, low-labor burritos are easy to prepare and serve with a hold time of four hours under a heat lamp. Made with top-tier ingredients like cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar and Jack cheese blend, and applewood-smoked bacon or sausage crumbles, El Monterey® Bulk Breakfast Burritos will boost c-store operators’ AM offerings.

To learn more about Ruiz Foods visit their website.





By Abby Winterburn





