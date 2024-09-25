Stewart’s Shops Selling 60% of Company to its Employees

The process will take place over the next 20 years.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family recently announced that they will be selling a majority of their stake in the business as the retailer plans to sell 60% of the company to its employees, the family told the Albany Business Review. The shift in ownership will take roughly two decades to complete and will eventually give employees 100% ownership of the company, as they currently own 40% through an ongoing employee ownership program.

According to the Dakes, they wanted to place the company in the hands of people they trust to preserve the legacy of the Stewart’s brand as the family solidifies succession plans.

The retailer currently employs more than 3,700 employees 350 people across New York and Vermont.

A Brand Worth Preserving

Stewart’s Shops has become a staple to its many New York and Vermont customers. The charming, family-owned c-store chain is known for many things, but nothing compares to its cult-following of ice cream fans.

Earlier this month, Stewart’s was once again honored with the title of Best Milk in New York State — its third year in a row claiming the designation. To celebrate the award, the chain offered double the rewards for its Stewart’s Milk Club cardholders for a week.

Stewart’s works with local dairy farmers who supply the stores with raw milk every day. The company also has an award-winning team which pasteurizes milk at its plant and delivers fresh chilled milk to Stewart’s shops within 48 hours of picking up the milk at the farm.

It is this type of commitment that also earned Stewart’s the designation of the Best Place to Buy a Frozen Treat by the Albany Times Union in late April, marking its sixth year in a row at the top of the list.

Stewart’s prides itself on its ice cream selection and quality, offering more than 60 flavors, all made fresh at its plant in Saratoga County, N.Y.

As the company continues to restructure, Stewart’s ice cream fans can relax knowing that the brand will be in good hands.