Twice Daily Raises $5 Million for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Nashville-based Twice Daily, owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, has exceeded more than $5 million raised for its partner Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The milestone was achieved with the largest donation in the history of the partnership during Twice Daily’s 24th annual Golf Cup.

The Twice Daily Golf Cup brought together vendor partners for a day of golfing to support a good cause. Following the Golf Cup, Twice Daily hosted a check presentation, celebrating $425,000 raised for the children’s hospital alongside Monroe Carell’s leadership and child ambassadors Dalton Waggoner and Chase Graham.

“On behalf of the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Advisory Board, we are so thankful to the owners, leaders, team members and vendor partners with Tri Star Energy and Twice Daily for their steadfast commitment to serving our patients and the community. The Twice Daily Cup has become a beloved tradition that is highly anticipated each year and raises crucial support for our hospital,” said Larisa Featherstone, chair of the Monroe Carell Advisory Board. “We are grateful to Steve Perry for serving as host of the Golf Cup and excited to welcome him as a new member of our Advisory Board. The ongoing commitment of Twice Daily continues to make a vital difference for our hospital, programs and patients.”

Perry, Tri Star Energy’s chief of operations, was recently named to the Advisory Board for Monroe Carell, helping to lead the company’s longstanding history of focusing fundraising efforts for the patients and families at the hospital. Tri Star Energy was the first corporate partner of Monroe Carell’s Growing to New Heights Campaign, an expansion campaign enabling the hospital to care for even more children who need them.

“Tri Star Energy and Twice Daily are deeply committed to supporting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and its patients, and we’re humbled to have reached such a significant milestone that directly impacts our local community and our children,” Perry said. “This is the 24th year we’ve hosted the golf tournament, and each year, I am inspired by how everyone comes together for such a meaningful cause.”

In support of Monroe Carell, Twice Daily also hosts an in-store fundraiser each Spring.

Founded in 2000, Tri Star Energy owns Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 18 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.