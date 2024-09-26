Prasek’s Family Smokehouse Celebrates 50 Years of Business

Texas-based retailer Prasek’s Family Smokehouse is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. During this half century, the company has become a cornerstone in its communities, known for its quality, friendly service, excellent foodservice program and much more.

Founded by Mike and Betty Jo Prasek in Hillje, Texas, Prasek’s journey began with the purchase of Hillje Grocery. In 1974, Prasek’s Family Smokehouse officially opened, offering a variety of smoked meats, fresh cuts and homemade baked goods. Over the years, the chain has grown to include two full-service locations in El Campo and Sealy, Texas, each featuring a smoked and fresh meat market, bakery, dine-in restaurant and gift shop.

“Fifty years is a big deal, and we couldn’t have done it without our hardworking team and the folks who’ve supported us along the way,” said Mike Prasek Sr., owner of Prasek’s Family Smokehouse. “We’ve been feeding families for half a century, and we’re excited to keep sharing our recipes with you for many more years.”

A Commitment to Quality

Prasek’s dedication to providing premium products is unwavering. The company is known for its award-winning smoked meats, sausages and fresh cuts, crafted with traditional methods and the finest ingredients. The bakery offers customers homemade pies, pastries and breads, all made fresh daily.

“Being part of Prasek’s for the past 31 years has been an incredible journey,” said Duane Korenek, general manager of retail operations. “I’ve seen our company grow and evolve while staying true to our core values. This anniversary is not just a milestone for the business, but a celebration of the community we’ve built together.”

For 50 years, Prasek’s has remained a family-owned and operated business, deeply rooted in the communities it serves. The retailer has showed its appreciation to customers through various community initiatives and events.

“Prasek’s is more than just a smokehouse; it’s like family, it’s home,” said Laura Glaze, local customer of Prasek’s. “They take care of our Veterans. They take care of those in need. They truly are the most giving, hospitable people I’ve ever met.”

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we look forward to the future with excitement and optimism,” the company noted in a statement. “Our plans include expanding our product offerings, enhancing our online presence and continuing to innovate while staying true to the traditions that have defined us for five decades.”

Prasek’s is inviting customers to join them for a special anniversary celebration on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 at its heritage location and founding store in El Campo. The event will feature fun activities, delicious food and the opportunity to reflect on Prasek’s journey.