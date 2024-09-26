Weigel’s Marks Record-Breaking Loyalty Campaign

The 100 Days of Summer promotion took place throughout the entire season, featuring deals, giveaways and more.

Weigel’s 2024 100 Days of Summer loyalty campaign resulted in record-breaking customer engagement and sales growth for the brand. The summer-long program ended with the highly-anticipated grand prize giveaway, where one lucky customer took home a boat.

Additionally, a Polaris side-by-side was awarded at a special event on June 15. The program’s success was evident in the significant increase in customer loyalty, sales, and overall program participation.

“Our summer loyalty program was a major success, not just because of the exciting prizes but because of the way our customers responded,” said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel’s. “We saw over a 70% increase in registered users for our Summer Welcome Reward and more than a 20% boost in redemptions over the previous year during our special kickoff week. This clearly shows that our loyalty program is resonating with our community and driving meaningful engagement.”

During the first week of the program, Weigel’s offered a different free item each day to registered users, sparking excitement and driving customer participation. This kickoff alone led to an impressive 22% increase in redemptions over the prior year. A standout event during the campaign was the June 15 registration day celebration at Store 15, where the side-by-side was awarded. The event saw a double digit lift in sales at that location, underscoring the power of loyalty-driven promotions.

Throughout the summer, Weigel’s loyalty program also saw a 5% increase in overall penetration rate, demonstrating the effectiveness of the campaign in fostering long-term customer relationships.

“We’ve always known the value of customer loyalty, but this summer reaffirmed just how important it is in driving sales and deepening connections with our customers,” Starnes added. “Our focus on community, rewards and excitement paid off, and we’re looking forward to continuing this momentum.”

As the summer came to a close, Weigel’s customers were eagerly awaiting the grand prize drawing, which took place at the end of the season, with one lucky winner taking home a brand-new boat.

With the incredible success of 100 Days of Summer, Weigel’s has proven once again that rewarding customer loyalty is not only a key driver of growth but also a powerful way to build lasting relationships with the communities they serve.