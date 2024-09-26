Yatco Launches New Mobile App

The revamped app will feature an employee hub for staff perks, in addition to a more personalized customer experience.

New England-based Yatco has launched its new and improved mobile app, which was designed to deliver the next generation of personalized and dynamic content. The revamped Yatco Rewards app meets the evolving expectations of today’s consumers and lays a strong foundation for digital engagement amidst Yatco’s rapid growth.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Yatco,” says Hussein Yatim, vice president at Yatco Energy. “As we expand rapidly in one of the nation’s most competitive markets, enhancing our digital engagement is crucial for increasing brand recognition. This new mobile app enables us to compete effectively with larger regional players and offers the personalized, meaningful interactions that our customers expect.”

After nearly three years operating a previous white-labeled app, Yatco recognized the need for greater flexibility and customization. Choosing Rovertown as a strategic partner, the team developed a next-generation app experience to differentiate its digital experience. This new app not only enhances the existing Yatco Rewards loyalty program, powered by Paytronix, but also expands opportunities for CPG-funded offers, personalized engagement and discounts on age-restricted products.

Founded in 1993, Yatco is rapidly growing within the competitive New England fuel and convenience market. As the company continues to expand, the flexibility of the new app platform will allow Yatco to evolve and enhance its app as needed. An upcoming feature, the Employee Hub, will soon make it easier for staff to access perks. This feature will also serve as a direct line of communication, helping to build corporate culture, disseminate timely news and alerting staff to opportunities for continued advancement within the company.

“The landscape in convenience retailing has evolved over the past few years. Whether in-store or digitally, it’s essential to be nimble and flexible on all fronts,” said Yatim. “For a company of our size, possessing such sophisticated digital engagement and loyalty capabilities sets us apart. I am proud of the work that our team has accomplished, and I am confident that our customers will appreciate these enhancements as well.”

Yatco currently operates 17 convenience stores and supplies branded and unbranded fuel to hundreds of operators throughout New England.