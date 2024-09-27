Core-Mark Promotes Two Executives

The company has filled its chief operating officer and chief financial officer positions with internal candidates.

Core-Mark has announced the promotion of Bill Allshouse to chief operating offcicer (COO) and Uzo Orabile to senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO).

Prior to assuming the COO position, Allshouse served as the CFO for Core-Mark for the past two-and-a-half years and previously held the position at Vistar, a division of Performance Food Group (PFG) for four years. During his time in the PFG segments, Allshouse has led the Enterprise Risk Management function, capital planning efforts and participated in due diligence and integration for several acquisitions.

As CFO for Core-Mark, he played a crucial role in the company’s integration into the PFG family of companies and in establishing an aligned Convenience Finance team. Allshouse holds a Bachelor of Finance from Colorado State University and a Master of Finance from the University of Colorado.

Orabile succeeds Allshouse as senior vice president and CFO. He joined Core-Mark in 2022 and previously held the position of vice president, corporate controller. He has extensive experience across various industries and with well-known companies like Wal-Mart, Solera and Kimberly-Clark.

Since joining Core-Mark, he has improved the company’s shared services teams, divisional finance and overall controls around accounting. Orabile holds an MBA in accounting and finance from the University of Rochester (NY) and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Nigeria. He is also a certified public accountant.

“Core-Mark is incredibly fortunate to have such a pool of talented employees, whose dedication and skills make internal promotions a seamless process,” said Chris Hobson, president and CEO, Core-Mark. “By nurturing our in-house talent, we are able to ensure these key positions are filled with individuals who deeply understand our values and culture and will help position our organization for furthered success.”

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.