TA Enhances Technician Training Capabilities

TravelCenters of America (TA) — in an effort to meet the needs of its growing truck service business — has expanded its training center in Lodi, Ohio to accommodate the training of additional technicians with more diversified skills. Two bays and a classroom were recently added to the existing facility, doubling the training capacity.

“This isn’t just a brick-and-mortar investment for us,” said Homer Hogg, vice president, Truck Service. “The extra space will enable us to offer more educational opportunities for more technicians. There is nothing like the hands-on training we offer to ensure our technicians are equipped with the highest skill level to serve all trucking maintenance and repair needs.”

The Lodi facility offers training in core truck services including tires, preventive maintenance, foundation brakes and air systems. Advanced courses include diagnostics and repair of electrical, electronic, HVAC, engine and aftertreatment systems.

Training for trailer collision repair services is also offered at the center by a dedicated team. “We have seen such a significant uptick in our collision repair services business, we are now offering more training in this area to meet the demand, and now we have the additional space to do it,” said Homer.

Annually, more than 1,400 TA Truck Service technicians receive training at the Lodi training facility. The facility is also home to TA’s annual competition, where TA’s most skilled technicians compete for the Top Tech title by taking a rigorous written exam and demonstrating their skills by performing a repair. Winners of this event compete in the annual national TMCSuperTech competition.

“Our state-of-the-art training facility is an investment in our technicians and the professional driver guests we serve,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “We are guided by our belief that safety comes before all else and there is nothing more important than ensuring we can offer professional drivers’ peace of mind knowing our technicians are optimally trained and can get them back on the road safely.”