Wesco Selects RELEX for Supply Chain Optimization

Michigan-based Wesco has partnered with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to unify its space, operations and supply chain planning.

Wesco aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by increasing product availability, optimizing inventory management, minimizing product spoilage and implementing automation to empower both central and store-level employees.

The collaboration with Wesco includes a partnership with Logic for the implementation phase, bringing additional retail and technical expertise to ensure a smooth transition and successful delivery.

Previously, Wesco managed its supply chain and space planning with multiple disconnected ERP systems. The shift to RELEX is driven by the need for a more sophisticated and robust tool that supports unified supply chain and space planning. Unlike the fragmented approach of using separate systems for different functions, RELEX automates processes across all functional areas within a single platform. This platform also provides dynamic space and floor planning with store-specific planograms, and addresses specific challenges faced by convenience stores.

Additionally, Wesco will adopt RELEX Mobile Pro, which significantly enhances convenience retail operations by streamlining inventory management, reducing out-of-stocks and spoilage, especially for perishable goods. The tool automates routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on customer service and provides real-time access to product data, improving decision-making and customer satisfaction.

“We chose RELEX because they deeply understand the convenience store business and are focused on building lasting partnerships,” said George Barnhardt, vice president, revenue, Wesco. “We’re excited about rolling out RELEX’s integrated and unified planning tools across our 55 stores. This step is going to streamline our operations significantly, enhance our customer service and empower our employees by optimizing our inventory management and reducing spoilage.”

“This collaboration is about more than just technology; it’s about integrating innovative solutions that will fundamentally enhance Wesco’s operations,” said Greg Westrick, vice president, North America West, RELEX. “Our focus is on delivering measurable improvements in efficiency and performance, ensuring that Wesco continues to serve their customers effectively. We are committed to a long-term partnership that aligns with Wesco’s strategic goals, driving value and success throughout their network of stores.”

“Working with RELEX and Wesco, our focus is to streamline the implementation process and integrate these new technologies smoothly,” said Andy Winans, chief client officer at Logic. “By applying our retail expertise and deep understanding of RELEX, we’re helping Wesco achieve a higher level of operational efficiency. This collaboration is all about rapidly delivering the business value of the RELEX solutions by getting results that match Wesco’s needs for a better, more unified supply chain and retail operation.”

Wesco operates 55 convenience stores throughout Michigan, all open 24/7/365. Wesco also owns and operates a private distribution center, a bulk fuel and propane business, a private label deli and bakery operation and nine Subway locations. With over 1,300 employees, Wesco’s revenues exceed $500 million annually — including nearly 100 million gallons of fuel — and more than 26 million customer visits.