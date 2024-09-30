Ex-Amazon and Uber Eats Executive Joins Lula Commerce

Lula Commerce has doubled down on its investment to its team by announcing the addition of a new executive role with digital veteran, Justin Jackson, joining the Lula team as president and CRO. Jackson’s experience in scaling teams, while leading the growth of digital services and operations at some of the most respected companies like Amazon and Uber, will serve Lula’s customers well as we continue to meet growing demand. Jackson had been an advisor to Lula Commerce since early 2024, and now joins the company full time out of Austin, Texas.

He brings experience as a senior leader at Amazon, where among many of his unique experiences, he led the go-to-market of Amazon Webstore, an early Saas platform focused on making customers successful through their own ecommerce channels. He led the central region for Amazon Local, focused on growing retail customer acquisition through marketing offers, an effort which informed a later evolution into Amazon Restaurants. Jackson also led teams across the U.S. and Canada for Uber Eats, focusing on restaurant launches and success on the platform and deepening his experience in local delivery and operations.

Lula is experiencing tremendous growth through the continued success of its customers, with partners like Jacksons Food Stores expanding rapidly with its full suite of digital commerce offerings. In addition, Lula has forged a partnership this summer with Circle K’s Franchisee group, offering Lula’s third party delivery technology and expertise to their 800-plus franchise locations in the US.

As Lula has continued to invest in its customers’ success through managed services, its customers are openly sharing those successes. As Don Buck from Diversified Management Group shared in Lula’s Commerce Corner podcast recently, “One of the things I really love about Lula — it’s not just about ‘here’s the opportunity’, it’s ‘here’s where you’re winning, and here’s how you can enhance that win more rapidly and more frequently.’”

“We’ve come a long way from our early days years ago of simplifying aggregation to now contributing our expertise as an extension of our customers’ digital teams. By listening carefully to our customers and prioritizing key pain points, Lula is proud to be the partner behind so many of our customers’ successes,” said co-founder and CEO, Adit Gupta. “Justin’s experience and success at enterprises like Amazon and Uber will ensure Lula continues building for scale as we serve the digital growth of thousands of locations for our customers.”

Kyle Tooley of Tooley Oil, who operates Mixx Markets in California, shared his experience of launching their digital approach on their own, detailing the complexities that quickly arose until partnering with Lula. In a brief retrospective about the early difficulties, he shared that “…I was very naive as to how easy or not it was going to be … I just thought … you put a tablet in the corner, somebody orders, you scan it, and it goes out the door.”

Kyle spoke of the relative difficulty involved in managing SKUs and pricing across multiple delivery platforms, but in recounting his original expectation, said “…quite frankly, Lula makes it that easy for us.”

Jackson will report to Lula’s CEO, Adit Gupta, and add his deep experience to the executive team in helping shape the future of Lula — building out the teams, processes and systems to support Lula’s accelerated growth and scale.

“I’m excited to join this amazing group at such a fun time in the company’s history,” said Jackson. “I’ve had the chance to work with some really cool companies, but the team at Lula is truly a different breed. Knowing we’re solving real problems for our customers, and having spoken to so many that rave about our service, I had to go all in.”