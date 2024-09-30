TA Opens New Oklahoma Travel Center

TravelCenters of America (TA) recently announced the continued expansion of its travel center network with the opening of another TA Express. The TA Express franchised travel center is in Savannah, Okla., and is the 11th TA franchise location to open this year.

Amenities at the location include:

Sbarro (Opening in October)

Dunkin’ (Opening in March)

On-site deli with freshly prepared to-go food options

Store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise

Four diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes

16 gasoline fueling positions

80 truck parking spaces

10 Reserve-It parking spaces (Coming soon)

25 car parking spaces

Three private showers

Laundry facilities

This new store opening comes off the heels of its previous grand opening in Atkins, Ark., as the company continues to grow its TA Express footprint.

“TA’s mission is to return every traveler to the road better than they came and the company also strives to make the communities it serves better,” the company noted in a press release.

In celebration of the TA Atkins opening, TA donated $2,500 to the Main Street Mission, a local food bank serving the Atkins area.

TravelCenters of America is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA has over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came.