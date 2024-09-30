Wawa Offers Free Coffee, Fountain Beverages Following Hurricane Helene

The promotion applies to all first responders in Florida for a limited time.

As Hurricane Helene sweeps through the Southeast, Pennsylvania-based Wawa has committed to aiding residents in its Florida communities. From Sept. 26-29, all first responders, National Guard and emergency responders in Florida can grab a free coffee or fountain beverage on Wawa.

“This is just one way Wawa is thanking everyday heroes for all they do to support and serve our communities during times of crisis,” the company noted in a statement.

Wawa is currently monitoring the situation and will do everything possible to keep Florida stores open to serve the community and remain stocked with fuel and other essential items, the statement continued.

Due to impact from Hurricane Helene, Wawa may modify hours or temporarily close some stores due to evacuations, power outages or to ensure associate safety. Wawa will re-open and stock each location as quickly and safely as possible.

As a retailer committed to remaining open and serving its communities during emergencies, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide important tips and resources to prepare and recover from community disasters. View all resources here: Partners in Preparedness.

Wawa operates stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,060 locations to date.