Why Social Sourcing is a Top Concern for Retailers

Sponsored by WeCard

Social sourcing has become a significant concern as underage youth find new ways to access age-restricted products. While traditional retail compliance has improved, non-commercial methods—like asking someone of age to buy products for minors—complicate efforts to prevent youth access.

We Card, a national nonprofit focused on responsible retailing, addresses this challenge through expanded resources and training aimed at educating both employees and customers. CSD spoke with Doug Anderson, the president of We Card to shed light on social sourcing and how their latest campaign is helping retailers stay proactive.

What is social sourcing, and why is it a big challenge for retailers?

Social sourcing involves someone legally of age purchasing products on behalf of a minor, such as a friend, relative, or even a stranger. Despite progress in preventing underage sales at the point of purchase, social sourcing is a growing concern. According to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, more high schoolers now obtain electronic vapor products through social methods, like borrowing or asking someone else to buy for them, rather than buying directly from a store. Although these transactions may fall outside direct legal scrutiny, retailers must act responsibly by denying sales when they suspect social sourcing.

How does We Card’s training help employees prevent social sourcing?

We Card’s training emphasizes scenarios that retailers might encounter, such as noticing money exchanged between an underage individual and an adult outside the store or near the counter. Another red flag is when an underage customer, after being denied a sale, asks an adult companion to make the purchase. We Card’s program covers these situations and encourages employees to deny sales when they suspect a transaction is on behalf of a minor. Beyond training, in-store communication tools inform customers that buying for minors is against store policy and potentially illegal.

What resources does We Card offer to combat social sourcing?

We Card’s campaign includes free kits that educate both employees and customers. These kits feature consumer-facing signage, point-of-sale materials, and digital content for stores with video displays. Two campaign versions are available: one featuring the message “Be a Real Influencer” and another emphasizing “No Bumming, No Borrowing, and No Buying for Them” if they’re under 21. Retailers can choose the version that best fits their store, with many opting to use both. These resources help reinforce store policies, making it easier for employees to deny suspicious sales and explain their actions to customers.

How does We Card ensure small stores have access to these resources?

We Card’s campaign materials are designed with accessibility in mind, especially for single-store operators who may not have the extensive resources of larger chains. The nonprofit provides essential tools such as training exercises, signage, and tip sheets, enabling even the smallest businesses to effectively implement best practices in age verification and prevent social sourcing.

Why is ongoing training crucial in addressing social sourcing?

The retail environment is constantly evolving, with new products, laws, and challenges. High employee turnover makes continuous training essential. We Card’s annual training program keeps staff updated on the latest regulations and scenarios, ensuring retailers remain compliant and proactive. This ongoing support helps retailers adapt to changes in the industry and maintain best practices.

How does We Card’s campaign support positive customer interactions during denials?

Denying a sale can be confrontational, but We Card’s campaign includes messaging and signage that employees can reference to explain their decision, helping diffuse potential conflicts. Customers appreciate knowing that a store prioritizes responsible retailing, which reinforces the retailer’s reputation and strengthens customer loyalty.

What impact does We Card hope to see from its social sourcing campaign?

Social sourcing isn’t new, but with the rise of vaping products, addressing it effectively has become more urgent. We Card’s goal is to equip retailers with tools and knowledge to reduce social sourcing, raise awareness among adult customers, and ultimately decrease incidents of minors accessing restricted products.

For tools and resources to prevent social sourcing and keep your store compliant, visit wecard.org.

By Drew Filipski