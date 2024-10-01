Hunt Brothers Pizza Hits 10,000 Locations

The branded pizza program can be found in 33 states across the U.S.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has announced a massive milestone — as of today, the company has partnered with over 10,000 locations across 33 states to service its pizza program.

Founded in 1991 by brothers Don, Lonnie, Jim and Charlie Hunt, Hunt Brothers Pizza has built a legacy in the convenience store industry, deeply rooted in its core mission to “be a blessing to convenience store owners and their customers,” the company noted in a statement.

“We are so grateful to everyone that has helped make this significant milestone possible. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our valued team members, store partners and vendor partners, whose commitment to excellence has made our continued growth and success possible,” said Scott Hunt, CEO of Hunt Brothers Pizza. “As we look forward to 2025, our priority remains to be a blessing to people by delivering a quality Hunt Brothers Pizza at a fair price.”

Over the past three decades, the branded pizza program has consistently grown by helping store partners achieve a swift return on investment through a low labor foodservice program. From its conception, Hunt Brothers Pizza has been dedicated to supporting store partners in providing excellent pizza in their town at an affordable price, with a commitment to offering top quality ingredients and exceptional flavors. The brand is proud to cater to underserved communities with limited access to quality hot food options across the country.

Hunt Brothers Pizza remains family-owned with the next generation of the Hunt family, ensuring the brothers’ core mission remains the same, while sustaining growth for years to come.

