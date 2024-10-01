Love’s Drives Loyalty with New Fuel Deals

Customers across 40 states can find the deals through the Love's Connect App.

Love’s has introduced a brand-new deal for traveling customers — the retailer is offering a 15-cent-per-gallon discount on auto diesel alongside the ongoing 10-cent-per-gallon discount on gasoline.

“These discounts reinforce Love’s as a leading choice for fuel savings in the industry,” the company noted in a recent statement.

Four-wheel customers can redeem the offer on the Love’s Connect App, available at Love’s locations in 40 states.

“Every mile matters and so does every cent saved,” said Nathan Woods, manager of loyalty and partnerships at Love’s. “With our 10-cent discount on gasoline and 15-cent discount on auto diesel, we remain committed to providing great value at competitive prices. Our goal is to ensure that every visit to Love’s is efficient and rewarding; helping our customers get back on the road quickly and affordably.”

The Love’s Connect App is available for free in both the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To access the savings, users must set up an account and scan their mobile barcode or enter their phone number at the pump to save.

Customers can also use the Love’s Connect App to get deals on snacks, drinks and fresh food at Love’s locations.

