Stinker Stores Rolls Out New App, Mobile Ordering

The retailer partnered with Altaine and the Convenience and Energy Advisors (CEA) to bring the technology to customers.

Stinker Stores has officially launched its all-new mobile app and online ordering program in a move that keeps Stinker at the forefront of the evolving c-store landscape.

This strategic move, powered by a collaboration with CEA and Altaine’s technology platform, showcases a commitment to digital integration that is both ambitious and customer-centric.

“We reviewed a lot of digital commerce options on behalf of Stinker and while relatively new in the U.S. market, Altaine demonstrated what it promised with a can-do attitude throughout this project,” said Peter Rasmussen, CEO and founder of CEA. “The project has involved integrations with PDI ‘s new Open Commerce API, the Rovertown app platform, Punchh loyalty and Heartland payment processing. Very soon EBT/Snap payments will also be available. All of this was pulled together in a very short timeframe.”

“It’s a testament to the power of partnership and innovation in driving retail success and enhancing the customer journey,” said Billy Colemire, vice president of marketing and brand at Stinker. “As mobile and online ordering become increasingly significant contributors to retail sales volumes, Stinker’s proactive steps ensure that the brand remains a leader in the convenience store industry.”

Altaine’s CEO, Warren Tobin, also expressed excitement about the partnership.

“We love working with organizations like Stinker, where we can complement their desire to offer greater levels of convenience to their customers. Stinker has a rich history and a very loyal customer base, we add value by providing Stinker’s customers with access to their products through mobile order pickup and delivery,” he said. “From the outside, the difference between digital commerce providers can often be difficult to understand. Altaine has been deploying, learning and advancing digital commerce for over 20 years in the global convenience and foodservice industries. Their experience has been earned in the field and it lives in Stinker’s digital commerce platform. Stinker’s mobile pickup and delivery platform is a testament to the power of partnership between Stinker, Convenience and Energy Advisors and Altaine to deliver innovation which will drive retail success by placing Stinker’s award winning stores into the homes and pockets of customers 24/7. As mobile and online ordering become increasingly significant contributors to retail sales volumes, Stinker ensures that the brand remains a leader in the convenience store industry.”

Stinker Stores operates 105 locations throughout Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.