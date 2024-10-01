Yesway Adds Eight Allsup’s Stores, Plans for More

The sites are located throughout Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.

Rapidly-growing Yesway has been active over the past six months, as the retailer just announced that it opened eight new Allsup’s locations in that time, with plans for even more by the end of the year. The newly-opened sites can be found across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

In Texas, Yesway has launched three new Allsup’s locations in the following cities:

Alvord

Bowie

Ennis

Construction is currently underway for new stores in:

Mount Vernon (expected to open in early October)

Lubbock

Keene (expected to open in late November)

Customers can visit the newly opened New Mexico Allsup’s in Eunice. An additional six Allsup’s stores are set to open in the state by year’s end, located in:

Las Cruces

Farmington

Belen

Cuba

Albuquerque

Los Lunas

Yesway is also expanding its presence in Oklahoma, aiming to have at least 10 locations by the end of 2024. Recently opened stores included in:

Davis

Atoka

Elk City

Kiowa

These sites complement existing Altus, Frederick, Guymon, Madill, Broken Bow and Thackerville stores in Oklahoma.

“We are incredibly proud of our teams for driving this accelerated growth,” said Thomas Brown, chief real estate officer at Yesway. “We are excited to bring our unique brand of service and hospitality to more communities and anticipate continued expansion as we look ahead to 2025.”

These new, large-format stores, each spanning 6,277 square feet, operate 24 hours daily. They offer a variety of products, including Allsup’s World Famous Burritos, Yesway and Allsup’s private-label snacks, fresh Allsup’s bread, milk and eggs. Most locations also feature a beer cave, Western Union services, ATMs and cryptocurrency and digital currency ATMs.

Brown added, “We recently celebrated the Grand Opening of our new Allsup’s Market in Cloudcroft, N.M., and the community’s support has been extraordinary. We look forward to serving our newest customers in Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.”

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015, Yesway is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and operates 434 stores across Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Yesway operates primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup’s, which are known for their leading foodservice offerings, including Allsup’s famous deep-fried burrito. Yesway stores offer high-quality grocery items and private-label products, serving as the convenience retail destination of choice in many rural and suburban markets.