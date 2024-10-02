AMBEST Launches New Mobile App

The new app features location-specific information and services, in addition to a number of other enhancements.

AMBEST has unveiled its new mobile app, which was designed to enhance the professional driver experience. First previewed at the AMBEST Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 26, the new AMBEST app leverages the latest in digital technology to streamline every journey, ensuring that drivers have immediate access to personalized, location-specific services and information.

“We’re excited to offer AMBEST members the most advanced app solution in the industry,” said Chuck Ryan, president and CEO of AMBEST. “Our team spent over a year reviewing dozens of technology vendors, and every arrow kept pointing back to joining the Rovertown app platform. Our partnership has delivered a truly unique app experience that sets a new standard for the professional driver community.”

Transforming how drivers search for and interact with each of AMBEST’s more than 500 member locations, the new app delivers dynamic content relevant to each individual location. A combination of geolocation technology, advanced search tools and both store-level and state-level messaging and promotional capabilities ensure a real-time, tailored experience for every driver regardless of their physical location.

Additionally, the app enhances the value of participation in the industry-leading AMBUCK$ rewards program — created in 1994 and currently celebrating its 30th anniversary — while amplifying the reach of high-value giveaways and providing convenient access to promotions on a range of products, including age-restricted offers.

Recognizing that professional drivers are looking for ways to stay entertained during freight deliveries, AMBEST chose to develop a racing game called AMBUCK$ 500, featuring a custom-designed semi-truck. Future opportunities to win custom AMBEST merchandise, including trucker hats, will be available to the top players.

Given the diverse range of services and amenities available at AMBEST’s nationwide network, Rovertown was selected as a strategic partner for its ability to surface relevant information for professional drivers always on the move. Working together with the AMBEST team, several key features were developed for the new app, including:

Location-Based Content. A single piece of content can be created with localized alternatives that trigger based on a user’s proximity to individual states, locations, or amenities. For example, lottery results can be localized with dozens of different images. Content can also be adjusted based on whether or not locations have specific amenities, such as images for national quick-service restaurant brands.

A single piece of content can be created with localized alternatives that trigger based on a user’s proximity to individual states, locations, or amenities. For example, lottery results can be localized with dozens of different images. Content can also be adjusted based on whether or not locations have specific amenities, such as images for national quick-service restaurant brands. Find What Matters Most. Rather than sorting through a list of hundreds of amenities, drivers can quickly filter searches by what matters most — such as showers, paid parking or a driver’s lounge. This enables drivers to quickly filter results before diving deeper into the fine details, such as how many paid parking spots exist at nearby locations.

Rather than sorting through a list of hundreds of amenities, drivers can quickly filter searches by what matters most — such as showers, paid parking or a driver’s lounge. This enables drivers to quickly filter results before diving deeper into the fine details, such as how many paid parking spots exist at nearby locations. Local Control. AMBEST can determine the order in which amenities are displayed at each location, allowing them to surface what they believe is most relevant to professional drivers.

“We strive to provide top-quality products and an exceptional experience at each of our more than 80 locations. When professional drivers search for their next stop, it’s important that they are able to notice what makes ours so unique,” said Doug Yawberry, president of Knoxville, Tennessee-based Weigel’s. “As proud AMBEST members, we’re delighted that the new AMBEST app does exactly that.”

“After our first meeting with the AMBEST team, it was clear that they wanted something unique,” said Chris Patton, head of integrations and implementations at Rovertown. “We were ready for this challenge. With AMBEST locations featuring hundreds of different amenities, we delivered new features that help professional drivers easily and efficiently find what they need. I’m proud of this partnership since the result is one of the most advanced mobile apps in our industry.”

As the first phase in a digital transformation initiative, additional features will be added to the AMBEST app in the coming months.

Founded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers. Distinguished from large corporate chains, most AMBEST locations are family-owned businesses where the owners are hands-on, actively working to provide exceptional service.