Hatco Adds Erich Dussert as European Sales Manager

Dussert brings more than two decades of experience to the Hatco team.

Hatco has announced the hiring of Erich Dussert as the company’s new European Regional Sales Manager. In the new role, he will oversee Hatco’s sales strategy and operations throughout the European market.

With over 20 years of experience in EMEA sales and regional management, Dussert’s appointment is a significant step in

advancing Hatco’s strategic initiatives and presence across the region. His successful tenures at Parts Town – REPA, Filtrox, Revol and Welbilt, where he consistently drove growth and forged strategic partnerships, are a testament to his capabilities.

Dussert’s comprehensive expertise in market analysis, team leadership and client relationship management will be invaluable in his new position, the company noted in a statement.

“Hatco is very excited to welcome Erich to the team,” said Brad Stoeckel, Director – International Sales. “Erich is excited to bring his expertise to Hatco and to contribute to our ongoing growth and success. We are confident that Erich’s leadership and vision will be instrumental as we continue to grow.”

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., Hatco Corp. is an employee-owned company whose brands include ADM, American Range, FWE and Ovention, Inc. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing, sneeze guards and cooling equipment.