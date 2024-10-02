October 2024: RaceTrac Celebrates 90th Anniversary Milestone

RaceTrac enters a new era under third-generation CEO Natalie Morhous as it expands in the Southeast and Midwest.

As RaceTrac celebrates 90 years in business, the third generation of the founding family is now steering the company and building on the chain’s long-standing legacy. With an eye on innovation, RaceTrac is focused on growth, expanding its footprint in the Southeast while moving into new states across the Midwest — with new stores in operation in Indiana, and Ohio next on its agenda — marking an exciting new chapter in its history.

This past January, Natalie Morhous, who also serves as board chairman, assumed the mantle of CEO from Max McBrayer who helmed the company since 2019.

“It is an honor to step into this role to guide the company that my grandfather started so many years ago,” Morhous said, adding that she is motivated to build on her father’s and grandfather’s legacies as she leads RaceTrac.

“What a special time for my family, for RaceTrac and for me to be able to become CEO alongside this incredible milestone. It’s so unbelievable to think about what my grandfather might have dreamed of when he started RaceTrac in 1934,” she said.

While Morhous doesn’t know what he envisioned his legacy might become, she does know RaceTrac’s growth has likely surpassed anything he might have imagined.