Wawa Grabs Top Slot on ACSI’s 2024 C-Store Study

Wawa has long attracted a loyal band of customers throughout its operating communities, and for good reason — customers have shown that they appreciate the level of service they are provided. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Convenience Store Study 2024, the retailer came out on top this year with an industry-leading score of 82 out of 100.

The study is based on 5,710 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between March and September 2024.

“We are grateful to our associates for making recognition like this possible by continuing to deliver our purpose of fulfilling lives at our stores,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa CEO. “We are also thankful to our amazing customers for taking time to complete the survey and for allowing us to serve them and create meaningful connections inside and outside our stores. These ratings are incredibly meaningful to all Wawa associates as they strive to provide the best possible customer experience every day.”

Other brands considered for the top slot included QuikTrip, Buc-ee’s, Murphy USA, Casey’s, Sheetz and more. According to the ACSI, nearly all these chains had scores exceeding the industry average of 76, largely due to their modern foodservice programs and other unique offerings.

Hoagies are a big draw for Wawa customers, while QuikTrip looks to install QT Kitchens across the chain. Buc-ee’s has a reputation for a wide variety of on-the-go food options, and Casey’s is a go-to option in the Midwest for pizza, both traditional and breakfast varieties. In fact, Casey’s is now America’s fifth largest pizza purveyor by kitchen numbers.

ACSI’s Industry Findings

Most convenience stores are investing in enhancements to the customer experience by adding more customized food offerings, larger merchandise selections, enticing rewards programs and mobile ordering services. Customers have taken notice.

“Convenience stores are no longer just a quick stop for gas and snacks — they are becoming serious competitors in the food service industry,” said Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “The top-performing convenience store brands are now on par with fast food chains in terms of food quality and variety, offering customers a wide range of fresh, gourmet options. By focusing on the in-store dining experience, while maintaining the speedy service that customers have grown accustomed to, convenience stores may have found the perfect recipe for success.”

The study not only took a look at the top players in the c-store space, but also at the industry overall. As customer preferences continue to evolve, retailers need to make sure they are on top of their game.

At the industry level, convenience of hours and store location received the highest ratings (83). Among the 34% of respondents who report using a store’s mobile app for ordering, strong ratings for app quality (81) and app reliability (80) and the effectiveness of mobile order pickups (80) show that apps are a valuable channel that’s further enhancing customer convenience.

But the success of these stores goes beyond just convenience. Many of the customer experience metrics measured overlap with attributes from foodservice-based studies, providing useful comparisons for these emerging competitors.

For example — while the convenience store average score of 80 for cooked food quality trails the fast food industry (84), forward-thinking chains meet or exceed fast food chains on this metric. It’s a similar story with food variety. Overall, convenience stores trail the fast food industry by two points, but Buc-ee’s, Wawa, Sheetz and Kwik Trip outperformed fast food chains here as well.

The main takeaway here is that the gap between QSRs and c-stores is closing. Retailers can capitalize on this emerging trend by investing in their foodservice programs, as well as loyalty and rewards incentives.

