Casey’s Launches Campaign to Support Youth Programs

The retailer partnered with 4-H from now until Nov. 5 to raise funds for the organization.

Casey’s has announced a new partnership with 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization. Across the company’s footprint, there are more than 2.5 million active 4-H members.

Now through Nov. 5, Casey’s is inviting its guests to support the partnership with 4-H and celebrate National Pizza Month in two ways:

With the purchase of every large pizza, Casey’s will donate $1 to 4-H programs in Casey’s Country.

By adding a donation to their online orders to benefit local 4-H programs in their community.

“Casey’s and 4-H are a great match as we make life better in communities across the heart of America, whether it’s the surprise and delight of family pizza night or helping 4-H have a bigger impact on the students’ career readiness,” said Katie Petru, director of communications and community at Casey’s. “We are thrilled to partner with 4-H to provide young people with the skill-building opportunities they need to be confident, future leaders.”

In addition to the donation, 4-H youth will visit Casey’s locations to learn more about what it means to work in retail and how to make Casey’s pizza. This builds on Casey’s commitment to support education initiatives and provide young people with mentorship, hands-on learning, and insight into retail career opportunities. The cities include:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bowling Green, Ky.

Kansas City, Mo.

Knoxville, Tenn.

“Our partnership with Casey’s perfectly aligns with our mission to amplify youths’ voices, equip them with career-ready skills and offer real-world experiences so kids can conquer today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s world,” said Heather Elliott, chief development and marketing officer for 4-H.

Casey’s and 4-H share the passion and commitment to prepare children for a bright future and create a skilled workforce through hands-on learning experiences and access to educational resources. To learn more about the partnership and explore fun, family pizza night activities, click here.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores . Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.

Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza , donuts, other assorted bakery items and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.