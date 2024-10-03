Chestnut Market Strengthens Lottery Management System

New York-based Chestnut Market recently announced a new partnership with LottoShield, through which the chain has integrated the LottoShield technology across all of its 75 stores. LottoShield is a state integrated lottery management platform that helps c-stores secure and automate their lottery category, from inventory reconciliation to theft detection.

“LottoShield has been an absolute game changer when it comes to tracking our lottery. Not only have we reduced our lottery shortages immensely, we also have gained so much more insight into daily sales and ordering habits allowing us to create stronger best practices to ensure optimal store performance,” said Kat O’Brien, loss prevention manager at Chestnut Market.

Chestnut Market is a family owned convenience store chain operating 75 locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company’s values, friendliness, cleanliness and safety attest to its commitment of making an impact to the communities that it serves across the Hudson Valley and beyond.

Each store is curated to meet the demands of customers. They form strategic partnerships ranging from local collaborations to high-tech solutions and offer a wide selection of snacks, beverages and fresh food options. Fuel brands include Exxon, Mobil, Shell and BP.