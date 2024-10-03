Consumers Prioritize Health, Value in HBA

C-store operators looking to increase health and beauty aid sales need to include items with affordable price points and clean ingredients to meet evolving customer demands.

Convenience store executives working to make tough decisions on what to include in their limited health and beauty aid (HBA) aisles to best drive sales are wise to consider that while American consumers like to look good, feeling good is their top priority.

The numbers make it clear. Health products in the convenience store channel notched sales of $2.7 billion, a gain of 9.1%, for the 52-week period ending July 14, according to Circana. At the same time, beauty items garnered $161.6 million in sales, up a more modest 2.1%.

When it comes to shopping c-stores’ HBA aisles, consumers are speaking with their wallets.

Health Trends

Kye Corn, division merchandise manager for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), which operates 233 locations in 45 states, said he is seeing positive trends in clean dermatological products, men’s beauty, and grooming and professional/salon hair care.

“Strong trends are also seen in multicultural hair care products, Korean beauty and skincare, and retinol-based products/serums,” Corn said.

The demand for natural and organic ingredients will continue to grow as shoppers seek healthier and safer product options, Corn suggested. “Influencer content on platforms such as Instagram will continue to be a driver of beauty trends and brand engagement.”

Leading brands include Olay, Aveeno, CeraVe, Cetaphil, L’Oreal, Shea Moisture, Duke Cannon, Neutrogena and Mielle. “Regular package sizes are the core of the business,” Corn said, “but small sizes and travel/trial sizes are essential for shoppers on lower budgets or looking to try a product for less.”

Other health concerns are also coming to the fore. “Sexual wellness is a massive trend, but more so a category I believe will permanently impact this space,” suggested Nicole Leinbach Hoffman, founder and president of Chicago-based consultancy Retail Minded.

She recommended c-stores stock a wide range of sexual wellness items — from period care to condoms. Indeed, sanitary napkins and tampons have seen an 8% unit sales uptick for the 52 weeks ending July 14, per Circana.

Competition And Targeted Marketing

The competitive forces from adjacent channels remain powerful in HBA and should help inform a c-store’s strategy. Chicago-based market research firm Mintel’s report, “US 2023 American Lifestyles: Consumer Recovery & Reset,” showed that a significant portion of health and beauty care sales (80%) occur outside the supermarket channel, with mass merchandisers, drug stores and beauty specialty stores commanding the majority of sales.

“The beauty and personal care market alone is projected to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace, with inflation-adjusted growth expected to be around 1% from 2023 to 2028,” said Mintel spokesperson Alexander Kruczko.

Demographic profiles of HBA customers are expected to have heightened importance next year and beyond.

“In addition to improving personal finances, 60% of consumers are focused on improving their physical health,” Mintel pointed out in the report. “This personal goal is particularly common among baby boomers and Gen-Xers, which is understandable as physical health concerns tend to increase with age.”

At the same time, while improving their physical health is also a top goal for many millennial and Gen Z adults, improving their mental health is just as common of a goal. Younger adults are highly aware of and concerned about their mental wellbeing and levels of stress.

“There are opportunities for brands to support struggling Gen-Zers by providing ways of managing the stressful areas of their life through relaxation products and stress-reducing product benefits,” Mintel relayed.

Generic And Local Items

“We are seeing new packaging in other retail competitors like mass merchandisers, drug stores and dollar stores,” said Sam Odeh, president of Power Energy Corp., based in Elmhurst, Ill., “which frankly we are getting directly from small distributors in each market and is better than the convenience traditional wholesalers.”

His company has 1,359 sites in nine states, 96 of which are corporately owned under the Power Mart, Power Market and Powmaro’s banners.

“The HBA category is all localized,” Odeh added, “and it is especially the new-era small pharmacies doing a great job by introducing ‘no brand name’ and non-traditional items. The name brand is losing popularity, and generics driven by price are the cause.”

The response by convenience store operators, he suggested, should be to establish dedicated aisles or a wall section to these new-generation HBA products.

“Don’t mix them with traditional planograms and in-line displays or end caps,” he said. Odeh likened it to the juxtaposition of local pegged candy and snacks to the major brands. “That is a good illustration of how convenience stores can do more.”