Royal Farms Adds to Virginia Footprint

The company will host a soft opening for its newest location in Rustburg, Va.

Royal Farms has announced the opening of a new store in Rustburg, Va., which features the chain’s signature fried chicken, freshly brewed coffee and premium fuel services. To commemorate the milestone, Royal Farms will host a special, ticketed “Get Ready to ROFO” soft opening event on Oct. 16 and 17.

During the event, customers are invited to tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite at this link.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Royal Farms to Rustburg and introduce this vibrant community to our unique blend of quality food and convenient service,” said Lisa Daley, district leader at Royal Farms. “This opening reflects our dedication to expanding across Virginia while delighting customers with exceptional service. We look forward to becoming a trusted part of the Rustburg community, building lasting relationships, and supporting local initiatives.”

The new Royal Farms in Rustburg will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions, Ethanol Free fuel and dedicated Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) dispensers. The location will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, to meet all the community’s convenience, food and fuel needs.

From freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to a wide range of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.