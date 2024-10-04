Facing Sunrise 2027

Retailers and suppliers must prepare for Sunrise 2027 as they consider their technology upgrades and offerings.

If there’s anything I have learned about the c-store industry in the past few years, it’s the importance of data — to retailers, their vendor partners and even customers. Data allows retailers to incorporate personalized marketing to loyalty members, determine merchandising strategies, perfect their menus and so much more.

And data is about to be utilized in an even more visible manner with Sunrise 2027.

Sunrise 2027

Sunrise 2027 is an industry initiative whereby retailers would ensure their point-of-sale (POS) technology can accept both traditional (one-dimensional) and two-dimensional (2D) barcodes by the end of 2027.

Traditional barcodes allow for price lookup and more, and their integration in retail as a standard in the early 1970s has helped transform the retail landscape.

Now, 2D barcodes, one of the most widely known being QR codes, hold more information and are shaping up to support next-generation supply chain goals.

Scanning a 2D barcode requires an image-based scanner, noted Amber Walls, senior director of global standards at GS1 US, a neutral, not-for-profit membership-based organization.

POS technology like this is already in the market, and many retailers have invested.

“What has to happen for (retailers) to enable the 2D barcode bit is largely firmware updates,” continued Walls.

These updates can help the technology ignore the barcodes primarily geared toward consumer engagement and add those needed for the POS application.

“That’s something that’s all standards based; you have structured data within this barcode that systems can readily react to,” said Walls.

With smaller companies, like some c-store chains, there’s less infrastructure that would need to be updated, and the process isn’t as daunting as one might think.

“… A stuck point for a lot of brands and retailers is thinking that, ‘Oh, we have to start with this really complex implementation that requires updates across all these systems,’ …” said Walls, when in reality it can be simpler than this.

2D Barcode Use Cases

As Sunrise 2027 unfolds, c-store retailers need to know the data driver for 2D barcodes and how they can best use that information.

Inventory Management: 2D barcodes can carry information such as batch number, serial number and expiration date. They can instantly update inventory systems when scanned. These can also allow for swifter action to be taken when items are recalled.

A 2D barcode case study at 7-Eleven Thailand, which has around 12,000 stores, demonstrates an effective use of them. With the expiration dates encoded in the barcodes, if an expired product was scanned, a message would appear on the register screen alerting the cashier and requesting the product be replaced. According to the case study provided by GS1, 7-Eleven has seen increased customer satisfaction rates due to this.

2D barcodes can carry information such as batch number, serial number and expiration date. They can instantly update inventory systems when scanned. These can also allow for swifter action to be taken when items are recalled. A 2D barcode case study at 7-Eleven Thailand, which has around 12,000 stores, demonstrates an effective use of them. With the expiration dates encoded in the barcodes, if an expired product was scanned, a message would appear on the register screen alerting the cashier and requesting the product be replaced. According to the case study provided by GS1, 7-Eleven has seen increased customer satisfaction rates due to this. Traceability: With 2D barcodes, retailers can pull up a product’s entire history, from creation to sale. Customers with access to the 2D barcodes can make informed choices about their purchases, better understanding where the product comes from. Additionally, they can access nutrition information and allergens.

With 2D barcodes, retailers can pull up a product’s entire history, from creation to sale. Customers with access to the 2D barcodes can make informed choices about their purchases, better understanding where the product comes from. Additionally, they can access nutrition information and allergens. Loss Prevention: Integrating 2D barcodes can also assist with loss prevention by allowing retailers to track product movement in the supply chain and at the store. With detailed data embedded in the barcode, retailers can detect theft patterns.

These are not the only use cases for 2D barcodes, and as more retailers engage with them and as Sunrise 2027 approaches, opportunities that exist by utilizing the technology will become more evident.

“I think (barcodes) will still be around in my lifetime, because the thing with barcodes is they work well and the technology to scan and interact with them already exists at an insane scale,” said Walls. “… In terms of what overtakes the barcode — I can’t wait to see myself … but it’ll take a while to get there, because it has to be something that from the smallest pack of chewing gum to TVs to complex tracking and everywhere in between is able to meet these needs at a scale.”