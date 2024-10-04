HOP Shops Adds Chester’s Chicken to Third Location

The retailer, known for its world-famous "Disco Bathrooms," added the quick-service option to its Lewisport, Ky., location.

Kentucky-based HOP Shops has added a new Chester’s Chicken location at its Lewisport, Ky., shop. Known for its delicious, crispy fried chicken, Chester’s has become a customer favorite at HOP Shops’ Reo, Ind., and Florence, Ky., locations.

Chester’s is famous for its freshly prepared, hand-battered chicken that’s crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Whether you’re in the mood for their signature fried chicken, flavorful tenders or classic sides, Chester’s delivers comfort food that’s perfect for lunch, dinner or a quick snack on the go. Chester’s also has a highly-popular signature sauce.

With Chester’s Chicken now available at three HOP Shops locations, customers can enjoy the same great flavors no matter where they are. Each location serves up a variety of Chester’s menu items, including fresh-fried chicken, savory tenders and irresistible sides like mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and buttery biscuits.

HOP Shops is inviting local customers to come celebrate the launch of Chester’s Chicken.

“Whether you’re a first-time taster or a loyal fan, we can’t wait to serve you some of the best fried chicken around,” the retailer noted in a statement. “Be sure to share your experience and let us know your favorite menu item. Stop by today to grab your fresh, hot Chester’s Chicken and taste what everyone’s talking about!”