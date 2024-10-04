QuickChek Slashes Price of Six-Inch Subs

New Jersey-based QuickChek recently announced a brand-new foodservice change. Amidst inflationary pressures, the retailer has found a way to offer its most popular six-inch subs — all Chicken Tender and Italian — at a slashed price of $3.99.

Whether it is a warm chicken tender sub or Italian, QuickChek customers can enjoy great tasting recipes without a huge price tag. Sub recipes include Spicy Chicken, Chicken Tender, Spicy Southern Chicken, Classic Italian, Original Italian and Spicy Italian. These are all made-to-order and customized to taste for every customer.

QuickChek Rewards members can save more when they make it a meal. New and current members can get 50 cents off each — bottled beverages, chips, candy or QuickChek baked goods — when they add them to a $3.99 sub. QuickChek has hundreds of brands that consumers love and trust to choose from including Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Snickers, Hershey’s, FritoLay, Herr’s and Utz.

QuickChek offers dozens of baked goods including cookies, scones, muffins and cinnamon twists every day, baking most of its baked goods on site. The most popular cookie is the Chocolate Chunk with Hershey’s Mini Kisses. It is so popular that more than 250,000 of them leave the shelves every month. Other popular cookies include Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Triple Chocolate and Butterfinger.

“Getting what you want the way you want it should be a pleasure, not a luxury,” said Blake Segal, head of QuickChek and senior vice president. “Consumers are seeking the best value at every meal. We want to help them do that without sacrificing on taste, brands, and the little indulgences that add joy to the day. It is a busy time of year. We are here to be our customers’ solution for fresh convenience — at a value. The $3.99 Sub for All plus Members Save More deal offers just that.”

QuickChek will also continue offering a morning value meal with their $5 Breakfast Bundle. Customers have a choice of any size self-serve coffee, breakfast sandwich or buttered roll, and four-count anytime spuds. Details are available online and in-store.

“This is a really great deal for breakfast and coffee customers,” continued Segal. “Having a choice of any size self-serve hot or iced coffee makes sure everyone can start their day right. And, as I said before, we ensure customers can get it just the way they want it by customizing a cup of our award-winning coffee with dairy, dairy alternatives, sweeteners, flavored creamers, Monin flavored syrups, toppers like cinnamon and cocoa powders, and even whipped cream.”

QuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. QuickChek operates over 150 stores including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.