bp Launches Mobile Rewards App

bp recently announced the launch of its new mobile app, earnify. The cutting-edge app was designed to revolutionize the fueling and convenience store experience for consumers. Based on extensive consumer research, earnify goes beyond simply rewarding fuel purchases, aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated and rewarding experience for users, both at the pump and in-store.

earnify users can earn points on every dollar spent at bp and Amoco locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn 1 point per $1 spent on fuel and 2 points per $1 spent on other in-store items, along with an always-on 5-cent-per-gallon savings on fuel purchases. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases or special promotional offers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Greg Franks, senior vice president of mobility and convenience, Americas for bp. “We are thrilled to introduce earnify and deliver a time-saving digital offer that elevates our U.S. convenience and mobility business and gives our customers what they want, when they want it and how they want it.”

bp is offering exclusive introductory benefits to celebrate the launch of the earnify app. For the first 90 days, users will earn double points on all transactions, giving them a head start on building their rewards. Additionally, new users will receive 250 welcome points after registering in the app.

bp’s earnify app is free to download, easy to use and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android.

bp currently employs more than 30,000 Americans and supports over 275,000 jobs.