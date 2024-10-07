EG America Unveils New Foodservice Concepts

The company has introduced three exciting new offerings at its Cumberland Farms store in Massachusetts.

C-store giant EG America, owner of popular brands like Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac and more, recently unveiled three new and innovative food concepts at its Cumberland Farms store in New Bedford, Mass.

These unique dining options — Alanza Pizza, Burger Baby and Wing Trip — are restaurant-quality, on-demand meals that guests can order either in-store or through DoorDash.

“Offering our guests award-winning food options — that can be delivered to their door — is new and exciting for us,” said John Carey, president and CEO of EG America. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and differentiate ourselves while also meeting the needs of our guests who are looking for high quality, made to order meals and convenience.”

The new food concepts will initially be offered at the company’s New Bedford store, with plans to expand to other locations.

The three new offerings are:

Alanza Pizza

Born and raised in Naples, award-winning pizzaiolo Michele D’Amelio creates the ultimate pizza for Alanza. With a tender, slightly crispy crust and craveworthy toppings like pesto, slow-cooked Bolognese sauce and meatballs, these pizzas are uniquely their own — a delicious combination of traditional Neapolitan techniques with the flavors synonymous with the Italian-American dining hot spots of New York and New Jersey.

Burger Baby

Burger Baby nods to tradition before putting a new spin on classic smash-style burgers with truffle aioli, sweet-and-tangy barbecue sauce and more. The burgers come from legendary butcher Pat LaFrieda and are served on deliciously soft, toasted rolls.

Wing Trip

Whether it’s game day or just another Tuesday, wings always sound good. The menu combines classic chicken wing flavors, like Buffalo and Lemon Pepper, with new-school inspirations from around the world, like Spicy Miso or Tandoori Wings, or maybe Nashville Hot for a kick.

EG America owns and operates more than 1,500 convenience stores across the country, including the Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill brands.