Gen Z is Unique — Here’s What C-Store Retailers Need to Know

At this year's NACS Show, a panel of experts dove into the unique and demanding tastes of a powerful up-and-coming generation.

Gen Z is known for many things, but strictly following tradition or generational trends is certainly not one of them. According to Technomic, anyone from the age of 12 to 31 fits under the Gen Z umbrella. This is an extremely wide age range, from high schoolers yet to enter the workforce to established professionals well into their careers.

At this year’s NACS Show, taking place in Las Vegas from Oct. 7-10, a team of expert panelists dove into the unique preferences and expectations of the generation.

Digital Natives

Donna Crecca, principal at Technomic, was the first to point out that Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with the internet — it’s all they have known. The implications of this fact are significant, as the generation has come to expect things “on demand.” Whether that’s food delivered directly to their door, same-day delivery on online purchases or instant communication from anywhere in the world, Gen Z needs things immediately.

Since they have grown up with this philosophy, c-store retailers have an incredibly lucrative opportunity to provide them with what the industry is known for — convenience at an unprecedented scale.

According to Crecca, Gen Z currently has an estimated buying power of $360 billion, and is expected to overtake the buying power of Millennials by 2034. With that being said, their preferences and values are unique.

Understanding Gen Z

As many retailers know, Gen Z seems to be less interested in alcohol and tobacco products compared to previous generations. However, this doesn’t mean they’re not spending money in stores. Retailers just need to work harder for their business, and maybe get a bit creative.

One segment where retailers can focus on attracting Gen Z customers is through their snack selection. The generation is drawn to innovation, whether that be through new, exciting snack flavors or bold packaging. They are, however, more discerning when it comes to what they’re checking out with.

More than ever, these customers are demanding products that are transparent and health-focused, such as items packed with protein, hydrating effects or plant-based products. Retailers need to be aware of what their customers prefer, as they can vary greatly from store to store.

The one constant for Gen Z, however, is that they are not afraid to try new products — especially those that have been recommended via social media or word-of-mouth advertising.

Employing Gen Z

Now, when it comes to hiring and retaining Gen Z employees, iSEE Store Innovations’ Senior Solutions Engineer Blake Anderson said that they are looking more closely at company culture and work-life balance. Not only that, they are also expecting the workplace to be professional and modern, with potential for upward mobility.

“When it comes to the workplace, we really crave growth and learning — especially considering how much student debt we have,” said Anderson. “More importantly, we expect you to use modern technology in the workplace.”

Anderson also mentioned that Gen Z is looking for inclusivity from an employer, with a supportive company culture being crucial. Overall, the generation is looking for employers that value their opinions, he said.

The Tactics In Action

Among the panelists at this NACS educational session was Vince Seery, director of food and beverage at E-Z Stop Food Marts, which operates 24 locations throughout Tennessee.

E-Z Stop has fully committed to its Gen Z employees. With mental health being a top priority for the generation, Seery explained that the retailer offers a program where employees have 24-hour access to qualified counselors trained to handle all mental health needs.

The program, which is optional, allows employees to meet with a counselor on a weekly basis to “cultivate a direct connection to all team members and their families,” said Seery.

Additionally, E-Z Stop makes communication a priority through its E-Z Talk texting platform, which allows employees to communicate directly about benefits, career growth opportunities, appreciation and recognition.

Above all, E-Z Stop operates like its motto: “Nice People. Good Stuff.”