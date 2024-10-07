Global Retail Innovation Spurs Food for Thought

NACS Show attendees had the option to attend multiple education sessions, one of which focused on global retail innovation inspiration.

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) kicked off its annual show, this year in Las Vegas, with a myriad of education sessions on Monday, Oct. 7. Attendees chose from among multiple options available to participate in a total of three sessions the first day.

Topics ranged from category management to common pitfalls with new builds to loyalty, manager development and more.

Global Retail Innovation

“Global Retail Innovations from Around the World,” presented by Mark Wholtmann, director, NACS Global for NACS, detailed convenience-disrupting trends, innovation areas and more.

The interactive session allowed attendees to answer survey-style questions about their operations and offerings, and the information was paralleled with global success stories.

From new coffee experiences in the United Arab Emirates and Sweden to a shift in focus through design in Spain, attendees were able to view certain areas in their business through the lenses of their neighbors across the globe.

“If you want to become something different, you have to express that through your architecture as well,” said Wholtmann in one example of an area that deserves innovative thinking, highlighting how store design reflects purpose.

Steering customer perception, he noted, is important, particularly when introducing out-of-the-box ideas.

The session emphasized the need to find opportunities amongst global phenomena and locating the niche needs of the market.

“Think beyond your classic categories,” Wholtmann advised, and be an expert for your services. He offered “food for thought” action items for retailers after each topic.

Attendees followed the educations sessions with a general session featuring speaker Juan Bendaña and ended the day with a Kick-Off Party at Azilo Ultra Lounge & Pool at the Sahara Las Vegas. Over the next few days, attendees will be able to attend more education and general sessions and walk the show floor to learn about the new products and services available.