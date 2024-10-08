Clipper Selects Kretek International as U.S. Distributor

The partnership will become effective at the start of 2025.

Flamagas subsidiary Clipper has appointed Kretek International as its official U.S. importer and distributor for Clipper, the world’s leading reusable lighter brand. Effective Jan. 1, the new partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding Clipper’s footprint across diverse U.S. retail channels.

“The synergy with Kretek’s current brand portfolio provides Clipper with a robust new presence across all retail channels where we compete,” said Jorge Muñoz, Flamagas CEO. “Kretek’s extensive distribution network will also help us grow sales of Clipper’s utility lighters and butane hardware products.”

Clipper’s extensive range of flint and jet-flame pocket and utility lighters, along with a variety of accessories, are currently available in convenience stores, smoke shops, mass merchandise outlets and leisure markets, including cannabis dispensaries. This new partnership is set to enhance Clipper’s market reach and customer accessibility by joining Kretek International Inc.’s current nationally distributed portfolio of Djarum filtered cigars, Cuban Rounds premium cigars, Djarum Bliss nicotine-free clove smokes, High Tea tobacco-free wraps and cones and new Splash brand non-tobacco filtered menthol smokes.

“In meetings with Clipper management, we realized that our business fit was more than just adding lighters to the Kretek portfolio,” stated Sean Cassar, President of Kretek. “Clipper’s growth goals, partnership attitude, and multi-channel strategy make them a proactive partner and an iconic global brand.”

As consumer demand for value and variety increases, Clipper’s reusable, safe, and collectible designs are poised to meet these needs beyond traditional convenience and smoke shop channels to alternative markets, including the 15,000 cannabis dispensaries accessible to 79% of the U.S. adult population.

National Tobacco Co., the former official distributor, will continue to commercialize its available stock of Clipper products until the current inventory is depleted.

All Clipper products are fully insured and meet the child-resistant standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the ASTM lighter standard. Every feature is designed with safety in mind, from the choice of materials and fuel to lighter function and recessed flame.

Because they are reusable, Clipper flint lighters are built to keep working for nearly unlimited lights.

Kretek International is a privately-held importing and marketing company with business concentrated in sales and distribution of imported premium cigars, small-filtered cigars and tobacco-free smoking products. Kretek’s continuing mission is to provide superior quality and sustainable value in high-margin retail products for its customers and consumers.